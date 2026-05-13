Tower Semiconductor lifted by AI chip demand and photonics contracts
Tower Semiconductor has raised its Q2 revenue guidance and announced contracts totaling $1.3bn related to chips for artificial intelligence data centers. The announcement propelled the Israeli foundry's stock up over 12% on Wall Street. The group is benefiting from robust demand for its analog and mixed-signal processors, driven by massive investments in data infrastructure and AI.
The company now forecasts quarterly revenue of $455m, compared to the $436.4m expected by analysts according to LSEG. Tower Semiconductor also announced several agreements in the field of silicon photonics, a technology that enables ultra-high-speed data transmission via light within AI data centers. These contracts are expected to generate approximately $1.3bn in revenue by 2027. The group has already received $290m in customer prepayments to secure production capacity.
CEO Russell Ellwanger saif that Tower remains confident in its target of reaching $2.8bn in annual revenue and $750m in net profit by 2028. In Q1, the group's revenue grew by 15% to $414m, slightly above market expectations, while adjusted EPS reached 65 cents against the 56 cents expected. Tower Semiconductor also remains embroiled in a legal dispute with GlobalFoundries, which has accused it since March of infringing several patents related to chip manufacturing for smartphones and electronic devices.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs. It offers process manufacture geometries of 0.35, 0.50, 0.55, 0.60, 0.80-micron and above on 150 millimeter wafers, 0.35, 0.18. 0.16, 0.13 and 0.11-micron on 200 millimeter wafers, and 65 nanometer and 45 nanometer on 300 millimeter wafers. It also provides design support and technical services. The Company's ICs are incorporated into a range of products in markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial and medical device products. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Israel and Japan.
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