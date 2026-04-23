The investment bank - which maintains a hold rating on the stock - highlights a market environment that remains 'constrained' in the short term, while noting a more transparent growth trajectory over the medium term.

From its perspective, momentum is expected to improve significantly starting in 2027, driven by a particularly robust 18-month launch pipeline across Coach, Montblanc, and Jimmy Choo, as well as the introduction of the first women's fragrance for Lacoste.

On the strategic front, the narrative remains unchanged, with confirmation that no advanced M&A discussions are underway, notably with Coty, and management remains fully focused on execution, TP ICAP concludes.