TP ICAP Midcap lowers price target for Interparfums
TP ICAP Midcap announced on Thursday that it has reduced its price target for Interparfums shares from 30.5 to 29.5 euros, citing both limited short-term visibility and a valuation recovery prospect pushed back to 2027.
The investment bank - which maintains a hold rating on the stock - highlights a market environment that remains 'constrained' in the short term, while noting a more transparent growth trajectory over the medium term.
From its perspective, momentum is expected to improve significantly starting in 2027, driven by a particularly robust 18-month launch pipeline across Coach, Montblanc, and Jimmy Choo, as well as the introduction of the first women's fragrance for Lacoste.
On the strategic front, the narrative remains unchanged, with confirmation that no advanced M&A discussions are underway, notably with Coty, and management remains fully focused on execution, TP ICAP concludes.
Interparfums specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of luxury fragrances. The group's activity is organized primarily around 2 product families:
- fragrance: Jimmy Choo, Montblanc, Coach, Lacoste, Lanvin, Rochas, Karl Lagerfeld, Van Cleef & Arpels, Kate Spade, Boucheron, and Moncler brands;
- women's and men's fashion items: Rochas brand.
Products were being marketed through perfume shops, franchise chains and department stores in France, and through import companies, airports, and airlines abroad.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.4%), Eastern Europe (8.8%), Western Europe (18.1%), North America (38.6%), Asia (12.8%), South America (8.8%), the Middle East (5.8%) and Africa (0.7%).
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