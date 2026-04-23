TP ICAP Midcap lowers price target for Interparfums

TP ICAP Midcap announced on Thursday that it has reduced its price target for Interparfums shares from 30.5 to 29.5 euros, citing both limited short-term visibility and a valuation recovery prospect pushed back to 2027.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/23/2026 at 11:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The investment bank - which maintains a hold rating on the stock - highlights a market environment that remains 'constrained' in the short term, while noting a more transparent growth trajectory over the medium term.



From its perspective, momentum is expected to improve significantly starting in 2027, driven by a particularly robust 18-month launch pipeline across Coach, Montblanc, and Jimmy Choo, as well as the introduction of the first women's fragrance for Lacoste.



On the strategic front, the narrative remains unchanged, with confirmation that no advanced M&A discussions are underway, notably with Coty, and management remains fully focused on execution, TP ICAP concludes.