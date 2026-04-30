TP ICAP Midcap reiterates rating on Rising Stone following earnings

The analyst maintains a Buy rating on the stock, with the price target raised from 67 to 74 EUR.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/30/2026 at 05:36 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Florent Thy-tine, who covers the stock at TP ICAP Midcap, highlights a post-IPO debut that exceeded expectations, marked by revenue of 71.2 MEUR and a sharp improvement in operating profitability.



According to the broker, commercial momentum offset unfavorable base effects, driven notably by the Ferragudo Hills and Fleur des Alpes projects, as well as the strong performance of the Services division.



The note also points to solid cash generation and lower-than-anticipated net debt, while the 2026 outlook remains positive with a net income target exceeding 15 MEUR.



According to TP ICAP Midcap, the stock, currently trading below its IPO price, offers an opportunity to accumulate, supported by strong visibility and expected favorable newsflow.



As a reminder, Rising Stone reported yesterday evening a consolidated net income of 10.1 MEUR for 2025, up 214% year-on-year (restated basis), marking a tripling of its profitability over one year.



'The objectives announced during our IPO have been fully met, and even exceeded on our main performance indicator with consolidated net income of over 10 MEUR', emphasized CEO Jean-Thomas Olano.



Rising Stone will propose a dividend of 1.55 EUR per share (3.2% yield) and confirms its guidance, targeting 2026 revenue of 75 MEUR and net income exceeding 15 MEUR. By 2028, Rising Stone aims to reach 155 MEUR in revenue and over 30 MEUR in net income, with no changes to its targets at this stage.



The stock is up nearly 2% this morning, trading around 50 EUR.