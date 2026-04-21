Tractor Supply hampered by tariffs and sluggish demand
US retailer Tractor Supply has posted Q1 results that fell short of expectations, amid consumer caution and declining demand for certain pet-related products. The stock slumped over 8% in early trading on Tuesday.
The group reported revenue of $3.59bn, missing the $3.64bn forecast, while comparable store sales grew by only 0.5%, below the 1.6% expected. This performance reflects a slowdown in discretionary spending within an uncertain economic environment.
High tariffs and interest rates weighed on both costs and demand, leading to higher procurement prices. Despite these pressures, the gross margin remained stable at 36.2%. EPS came in at 31 cents, down 7.2% y-o-y, and below analysts' expectations. To mitigate these effects, the company implemented targeted price adjustments and intensified promotions to retain its customer base.
Despite these results, Tractor Supply is continuing its expansion with the opening of 40 new stores over the quarter, bringing its network to 2,435 locations. The group nevertheless maintained its guidance for FY 2026, betting on a gradual improvement in the economic environment.
Tractor Supply Company is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- equine and livestock products (26%): health, care, growth and confinement products. The group also offers agricultural products;
- food, accessories and well-being products for companion animals (25%);
- seasonal and recreational products (23%): lawn and garden products, motorised equipment, etc.;
- equipment, tools, tractors and trailers (16%) ;
- clothing, gifts and decorative items (10%): apparel, footwear, toys, snacks and decorative items.
At the end of 2024, the group had 2,502 stores located in the United States, under the names Tractor Supply (2,296) and Petsense (206). The group also operates the Tractor Supply mobile application and online outlets TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.