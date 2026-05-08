Trigano remains one of Berenberg's top picks among European mid-caps
Trigano shares are gaining ground on the Paris Bourse (+1.99% to 158.80 euros), heading for a fourth consecutive session of gains. Over the previous three trading days, the stock had already rallied 6.86%.
In a research note following the group's half-year results released on Wednesday, Berenberg believes that profitability is improving as growth returns. Analysts expect revenue growth and margin expansion to continue in the second half, allowing for a return to more normalized double-digit operating margins.
Furthermore, analysts believe that beyond 2026, medium-term prospects are supported by customer demographics, while strong cash generation should further bolster an already solid balance sheet.
Regarding the results, Berenberg notes that recurring operating profit rose by 11%, leading to a 40-basis-point expansion in operating margin, primarily driven by productivity gains linked to higher sales and disciplined cost control. Analysts added that during a period typically weaker for cash generation, the increase in working capital requirements was limited to 16 million euros. This, combined with low net capital expenditure (19 million euros), maintained solid operating cash flow (+2% year-on-year).
For the second half of the year, management of the leisure vehicle and equipment specialist expressed cautious optimism. The enthusiasm for motorhomes persists, with registrations up 6% in Europe in March, and a healthy order book suggests sales and earnings growth in the second half of the fiscal year. However, management also noted that 'persistent economic instability, high interest rates, and emerging inflationary pressures could prompt customers to postpone purchases'.
Trigano remains one of Berenberg's preferred stocks within European mid-caps. Analysts believe the valuation remains attractive and have reaffirmed their buy rating with a price target of 200 euros, which they consider to be based on conservative assumptions.
Trigano specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of leisure vehicles and equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- leisure vehicles (95%): motor-homes (79.4% of net sales; Europe's No. 1 automaker; 49,000 vehicles sold in 2024/25; Trigano, Challenger, Autostar, Arca, Chausson, Roller Team, Eura-Mobil, Karmann-Mobil brands, etc.), mobile-homes (8.1%; 10,600 units; Résidences Trigano) and caravans (3.4%; 7,200 units; Sterckeman and Caravelair). The group also offers vehicle equipment (9.1%; refrigerators, kitchen appliances, screen porches, etc.; Camping-Profi, Euro Accessoires, Clairval, etc.) as well as leasing and financing services;
- leisure equipment (5%): primarily trailers (120,300 trailers sold in 2024/25; Erca, Sorel, Trelgo brands, etc.), garden equipment (swings, garden sheds, swimming pools; Abak, Amca, Yardmaster), and campsite equipment (tents, caravan awnings; Jamet, Plisson, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (34.5%), Germany (20.4%), the United Kingdom (12.1%), Italy (7.1%), Spain (5.6%), Belgium (4.3%), Nordic countries (3.8%), the Netherlands (3.8%) and other (8.4%).
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