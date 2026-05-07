Trump assembles delegation of US corporate giants for upcoming China visit
The Trump administration is organizing a high-profile delegation of American business leaders to accompany the President on his scheduled visit to China next week. According to multiple media reports, companies such as Nvidia, Apple, ExxonMobil, Boeing, Qualcomm, Blackstone, Citigroup, and Visa are among those invited. A source familiar with the matter confirmed that Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser has received an invitation, while Qualcomm has also confirmed its potential participation.
This initiative comes amid mounting speculation regarding possible economic agreements between Washington and Beijing during the meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Neither the White House nor several of the companies involved, including Nvidia, Apple, Visa, and Citigroup, have commented on these reports. Boeing and Blackstone also declined to issue public statements.
The aerospace sector could take center stage in the discussions. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg indicated in April that he was counting on US administration support to unlock a major Chinese order that has been pending for several years. According to industry sources, talks are centered on a potential deal involving up to 500 737 MAX aircraft as well as several dozen wide-body jets. Such an order would constitute China's first major transaction with Boeing since 2017 and would serve as a powerful symbolic signal in the economic relations between both nations.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
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