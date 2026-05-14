Markets are rallying as Trump meets Xi, lifted by Nvidia, AI optimism, and hopes for a U.S.-China thaw. But Donald Trump goes to China with a weaker hand than he wants to admit…

Donald Trump arrived in China looking for leverage. Xi Jinping greeted him with ceremony, polite words, and a warning. That warning was about Taiwan. At the start of the two-day summit in Beijing, Xi told Trump that trade talks were making progress, but that Taiwan remained the issue most likely to push the United States and China onto a dangerous path. The message was not subtle: Washington may want a deal on trade, chips, AI, and energy, but Beijing wants to define the terms of the relationship.

This is the heart of Trump's China problem. He likes to present diplomacy as a test of personal will: one strong leader across the table from another, a bargain waiting to be struck. But China in 2026 is not the China Trump visited in 2017. Beijing is more confident, more technologically capable, and more willing to use its market, its supply chains, and its geopolitical patience as tools of pressure. Trump may still talk like the man with all the cards. Xi is acting like the man who has read the whole deck.

The guest list made that plain. Xi met not only Trump but also the American business leaders who traveled with him: Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Apple's Tim Cook, and Elon Musk, whose empire spans Tesla, SpaceX, X, and more. Together, their companies represent trillions of dollars in market value. Their presence sent a clear signal. This summit is not only about flags, handshakes, and national pride. It is about who gets access to the future economy.

That future is built on chips, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, energy systems, and the rules governing them. Nvidia's shares rose after reports that the U.S. had cleared about 10 Chinese firms to buy the H200, its second-most powerful AI chip. Investors loved the news. The market can forgive almost anything when a semiconductor stock is going up.

The summit's agenda is crowded: trade truce, AI, energy, semiconductors, Taiwan, and Iran. Any one of these would be enough to test a normal diplomatic visit. Together, they show how much the U.S.-China relationship has changed. Iran may was also the most immediate complication. Trump has insisted he does not need China's help to pressure Tehran. His own secretary of state, Marco Rubio, has sounded less certain, saying Washington wants Beijing to push Iran to step back from its actions in the Persian Gulf.

The war with Iran has helped push energy prices higher, feeding inflation: April producer prices rose 6% from a year earlier, the hottest annual reading since 2022, and the monthly jump was also the sharpest since 2022. Companies have absorbed some of the cost rather than passing it all to consumers, but that can only last so long.

That puts the Federal Reserve in a bind. If oil stays high and inflation keeps running hot, the Fed may have to keep policy tight or even raise rates. Traders have already increased bets on a rate hike by year-end. Meanwhile, investors demanded a 5.05% yield at a 30-year Treasury auction, the highest since 2007, a sign that the bond market is no longer willing to politely ignore inflation risk.

Still, equities are climbing, with futures on the Dow up by 0.8% this morning. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures reached record highs yesterday, pulled upward by Nvidia and the broader AI trade. Cisco also jumped after announcing nearly 4,000 job cuts and raising its revenue forecast on strong hyperscaler demand. In Europe, chipmakers such as STMicroelectronics and Infineon rallied. In Asia, the reaction was muted, with regional indexes close to flat.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: in the United Kingdom, data on GDP growth, non-EU goods trade balance, industrial production, and business investment; In the Euro Area, ECB President Lagarde's speech; In the United States, initial jobless claims, retail sales, import and export prices, business inventories, followed by speeches from several Fed members. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98.472

: 98.472 Gold : $4,696

: $4,696 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $106.09 ( WTI ) $105.2

: $106.09 ( ) $105.2 United States 10 years : 4.45%

: 4.45% BITCOIN: $79,262

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