The group is facing a second bellwether trial in a massive litigation wave. At stake is its legal liability as a platform provider.

Uber is once again appearing before a US court in a sexual assault case involving a driver, just weeks after an $8.5m verdict in a similar matter. This trial, taking place in North Carolina, is part of a consolidated litigation involving over 3,300 federal complaints and could influence the overall outcome of these proceedings.



The plaintiff accuses a driver of inappropriate behavior during a ride in 2019. Uber does not dispute the facts but denies any legal liability, asserting its status as a technology platform rather than a transport provider, and emphasizing that its drivers are independent contractors. This line of defense remains at the heart of the judicial debate, with no unified legal stance established at this stage.



The previous trial marked a turning point, as a jury held Uber liable by considering the driver an agent of the company. Simultaneously, the group faces hundreds of similar cases, notably in California. This new trial could have major consequences, both financially and for the group's reputation.