The Swiss institution specified that it indirectly holds 1,377,169 Soitec shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 3.85% of the share capital and 3.03% of the voting rights of the semiconductor materials manufacturer.

Conversely, Morgan Stanley declared that it crossed above the 5% voting rights threshold in Soitec on May 6, through its subsidiaries, and indirectly holds 6.67% of the share capital and 5.26% of the voting rights of the company.