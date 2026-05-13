UBS Group IB & GWM falls below 5% threshold in Soitec

UBS Group AG - Investment Bank & Global Wealth Management notified the AMF that it crossed below the 5% share capital threshold in Soitec on May 7, through its controlled entities, following an off-market share disposal.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/13/2026 at 11:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Swiss institution specified that it indirectly holds 1,377,169 Soitec shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 3.85% of the share capital and 3.03% of the voting rights of the semiconductor materials manufacturer.



Conversely, Morgan Stanley declared that it crossed above the 5% voting rights threshold in Soitec on May 6, through its subsidiaries, and indirectly holds 6.67% of the share capital and 5.26% of the voting rights of the company.