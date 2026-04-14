UBS trims EssilorLuxottica price target, maintains Buy rating

UBS announced on Tuesday that it has lowered its price target for EssilorLuxottica from 347 to 315 euros, while reaffirming its Buy recommendation. The bank argues that the current valuation fails to price in any potential success in the smart glasses segment.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/14/2026 at 06:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following a broad retreat across the consumer sector triggered by tensions in the Middle East—a region accounting for only about 1% of group sales according to UBS—the stock is currently trading at levels close to its intrinsic value prior to the launch of smart glasses (representing a P/E ratio of approximately 25x).



An "extreme" scenario



According to the bank, this pricing suggests the market is discounting a worst-case scenario in which the eyewear specialist's smart glasses prove to be a total failure, while competitors achieve rapid and massive adoption of their own technologies, and long-term growth in the core business is severely compromised.



Underestimated barriers to entry



UBS describes this market view as a "glass half empty" scenario, contending that it overlooks significant barriers to entry, notably production capacities, the density of the retail network, and the strength of the group's brand portfolio.



Even under a pessimistic hypothesis—including a 200-basis-point reduction in terminal growth and commercial success limited to only half of the baseline forecasts for smart glasses—the analysis concludes there is a 28% upside potential for the stock.