The British antitrust regulator is set to examine the transaction. The proposed deal is already sparking concerns across the entertainment industry.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced the upcoming launch of a preliminary investigation into the proposed merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery, valued at approximately $110bn. This initial phase aims to assess the potential impact of the transaction on competition within the film and television sectors, which are particularly strategic for the UK economy.



The regulator has already initiated a consultation with industry stakeholders, setting a deadline of April 27 for the submission of comments. Following this "Phase 1" assessment, the CMA will decide whether an in-depth investigation is warranted.



Meanwhile, the project faces mounting opposition within the industry. More than 1,000 professionals, including Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, and Ben Stiller, have voiced their concerns, arguing that the merger could further weaken a sector already under pressure. This transaction highlights the significant challenges of consolidation in a rapidly transforming media landscape.