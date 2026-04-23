United Rentals Lifts Guidance on Mega-Project Tailwinds
United Rentals has posted a record Q1, driven by robust demand for rental equipment relating to large-scale construction and industrial projects. In particular the is benefiting from the surge in data center development required for artificial intelligence, which is fueling activity across the United States. Against this backdrop, the company raised its full-year guidance, now forecasting revenue between $16.9bn and $17.4bn. Following this announcement, the stock soared nearly 22% during trading in New York.
Quarterly results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $9.71, above the $8.97 anticipated. Revenue reached $3.99bn, also topping forecasts. Rental activity, the primary revenue driver, grew by over 8% to $3.42bn, while the specialty rentals segment recorded a 13.8% increase to $1.19bn.
The group's profitability improved slightly, bolstered by stronger margins on rentals and used equipment sales, as well as a reduction in administrative and financial costs. However, these results include a $45m impact relating to restructuring charges. The group highlighted sustained growth prospects, particularly within mega-projects and specific strategic sectors.
United Rentals, Inc. is specialized in equipment rental services intended especially for the construction and manufacturing industries, public services, governmental agencies and private individuals. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- equipment rentals (84.9%);
- sale of rental equipment (9.9%);
- sale of new equipment (1.8%);
- sale of equipment to businesses (1%);
- other (2.4%): in particular, repair services and spare part sales.
Net sales per market are split between general industry (70.7%), electrical energy and security (29.3%).
The United States account for 91.2% of net sales.
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