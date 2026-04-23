Quarterly results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $9.71, above the $8.97 anticipated. Revenue reached $3.99bn, also topping forecasts. Rental activity, the primary revenue driver, grew by over 8% to $3.42bn, while the specialty rentals segment recorded a 13.8% increase to $1.19bn.

The group's profitability improved slightly, bolstered by stronger margins on rentals and used equipment sales, as well as a reduction in administrative and financial costs. However, these results include a $45m impact relating to restructuring charges. The group highlighted sustained growth prospects, particularly within mega-projects and specific strategic sectors.