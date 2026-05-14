United Spirits Limited sits at the heart of India's premium drinking shift, riding stronger consumer wallets while quietly spending more to defend its ground. The stock tells a more cautious story, reflecting unease over how sustainable this brand-led growth really is.

India’s Union Budget 2025–26 gave people a green light to spend cash. Very few sectors will be happier about this development than the beverage alcohol sector from this consumer shift.

Scrapping income tax for households earning up to 1.2 million Indian rupees freed up around USD 11.6bn in disposable income in one go, targeting roughly 47 million urban middle-class households. That’s the kind of demand push you don’t see often, and it’s clearly designed to get people spending.

The Economic Survey 2025–26 suggests it’s already showing up in the data. Private Final Consumption Expenditure hit 61.5% of GDP in FY26, which is the highest level we've seen since 2011–12. This spending grew by 7% while retail inflation stayed super low at just 1.7%. That massive gap gives people actual spending power.

The Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA) expects alcohol companies to pull in 10% to 12% revenue growth in FY26. The crazy part? The actual amount of alcohol they sell (volumes) is only expected to go up by a tiny 1% to 2%.

That massive gap between cash earned and boxes shipped tells the real story. Companies need to get their existing customers to buy more expensive, premium stuff. Plus, state governments are finally giving companies the green light to raise prices, which makes pushing through those hikes much easier.

United Spirits, the local vehicle for Diageo plc's premium portfolio, dominates the market with a 40%-plus spirits share. The company also boasts 17 blockbuster brands clearing the million-case mark led by McDowell's No.1 and Johnnie Walker, and sheer distribution footprint to capture growth as Indian drinkers trade up.

Low spirits

Over 9M 26, United Spirits grew revenue 9.4% y/y to INR 98.9bn, up from INR 90.4bn, but the way it got there matters. Volumes rose just 4%, while the premium portfolio grew faster, so pricing and mix did most of the work rather than more bottles moving off shelves. That’s fine in a strong consumer cycle, but it also means growth is leaning more on how much consumers are willing to pay than how much they’re drinking.

Profitability, though, didn’t keep pace. EBITDA rose 6.7% y/y to INR 19bn from INR 17.8bn, trailing revenue growth as higher marketing and distribution spends soaked up much of the margin gains.

Net profit grew faster at 11.9% y/y to INR 13bn, up from INR 11.6bn, which looks better but says more about cost discipline than underlying momentum. The company is clearly choosing to reinvest behind brands that keep growth alive but also keep margins on a tight leash.

That shift in focus shows beyond the numbers as well. United Spirits is walking away from its cricket exposure, exiting the Royal Challengers franchise in an all-cash deal. It’s a clean reset, less distraction, more capital, and a clearer tilt toward the core liquor business where both the growth and spending are already concentrated.

Mixed signals

The stock has had a rough year, down 17.7% over 12 months and still well off its 52-week peak of INR 1,645, which tells you the derating has been real, not just noise. At INR 1,264.3, the market is clearly less willing to pay up than it was a year ago, but it hasn’t exactly turned cheap either. The company commands a market cap of INR 892bn (USD 9.3bn).

The forward P/E based on estimated FY 26 earnings sits at 49.4x, which is lower than the three-year average of 55.8x. This gap is modest given the drawdown in price. Investors have trimmed expectations, not reset them.

What stands out is how consensus hasn’t cracked nearly as much as the share price. The average target price of INR 1,514.1 implies 20.5% upside, and 20 out of 24 analysts are still on the buy side. Analyst sentiment remains overly optimistic despite the stock's recent cooling. The tension between those two is what will matter from here.

Under pressure

United Spirits is still firmly positioned in a market that’s moving in its favor, but the strategy comes at a cost. Heavy brand spending, rising competitive intensity, and dependence on premium demand leave little room for error.

If consumer momentum softens or pricing power fades, profitability could slip faster than expected, exposing how tightly growth and reinvestment are now linked.