UnitedHealth under pressure following Berkshire Hathaway's full exit
UnitedHealth shares fell more than 1.5% on Monday after Berkshire Hathaway announced that it has liquidated its entire stake in the US health insurance giant. The move comes as part of a portfolio reshuffle overseen by Greg Abel during Q1. Last year, Berkshire Hathaway acquired 5 million UnitedHealth shares, in a move that bolstered the stock and heightened expectations for the group's turnaround under Stephen Hemsley's leadership.
Despite the divestment, UnitedHealth shares are still up about 20% YTD, after a sharp decline in 2025. The group is working to restore investor confidence after a period marked by rising healthcare costs, criticism of insurers, the assassination of its boss in late 2024, and a federal investigation into certain state-backed programs. However, several analysts believe Berkshire's decision is more of a portfolio adjustment than a challenge to the sector's outlook.
Stephen Hemsley continues the group's operational turnaround, which in April raised its annual profit guidance after quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations. Other major US insurers have also posted solid performances, claiming better control over rising medical costs. According to several market observers, the health insurance sector regained more favorable momentum during the latest quarterly earnings cycle.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. is one of the leading American suppliers of healthcare products and services. Income breaks down by activity as follows:
- health insurance (53.7%; UnitedHealthcare);
- prescription insurance plan management services (42.9%; Optum Health and Optum Rx): administrative management (reimbursement management, patient claim processing, etc.), drug distribution, decision-making information, sales of medical information management services, etc.;
- provision of computer services (3.4%; Optum Insight): consulting, development, and integration of solutions for transaction management, healthcare plan management, data processing, etc.
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