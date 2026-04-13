Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the US Navy will implement a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, even as he had been calling for its reopening as part of negotiations with Tehran.

This decision further weakens the truce between the United States and Iran. It follows the failure of talks held Saturday in Pakistan, which yielded no concrete progress. In this already strained climate, Israel continued to strike Lebanon, fueling doubts regarding whether the two-week ceasefire is being observed.



US Central Command (Centcom) specified that the blockade would take effect today, Monday at 10am Washington time (4pm CET) and would target all Iranian ports, in both directions. It will be applied "impartially" to all vessels, regardless of nationality, in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, without obstructing navigation to non-Iranian ports.



Donald Trump threatened to send any Iranian who opens fire "to hell", while the Revolutionary Guard warned that they would respond "severely" to any military presence deemed hostile near the strait.



This resurgence of tension has driven oil prices higher. Brent is trading at $102.04 a barrel, while WTI has reached $104.68, up about $10 per barrel compared to the end of last week.