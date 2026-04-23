The Department of Justice has announced the immediate classification into Schedule III of FDA-approved cannabis products, as well as those regulated under state licenses for medical use. Concurrently, an expedited hearing is scheduled for June to examine the possibility of an official federal rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I.
"Together, these actions provide immediate and long-term clarity for researchers, patients, and healthcare providers, while maintaining strict federal controls against illicit drug trafficking," the Department of Justice said.
Following this announcement, major industry players posted significant gains from the Wall Street opening. Among the beneficiaries are Tilray Brands, up nearly 10%, Innovative Industrial Properties, gaining approximately 3%, and High Tide, which advanced by almost 8%.
Tilray Brands, Inc. is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. The Company operates through four segments: Cannabis operations, Distribution business, Beverage alcohol business and Wellness business. The Cannabis operations, which encompasses the production, distribution, sale, co-manufacturing and advisory services of both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Beverage alcohol operations, which encompasses the production, marketing and sale of beverage alcohol products. The Distribution operations, which encompasses the purchase and resale of pharmaceuticals products to customers. The Wellness products, which encompasses hemp foods and cannabidiol (CBD) products. The Company offers a portfolio of adult-use brands and products and expands its portfolio to include new cannabis products and formats. Its brands include Good Supply, RIFF, Broken Coast, Solei, Canaca, HEXO, Redecan, Original Stash, Hop Valley, Revolver, Bake Sale, XMG, Mollo, and others.
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