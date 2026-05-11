Valbiotis has announced that its Chinese joint venture, Hangzhou Valbiotis Life Health Technology, has established a subsidiary in Singapore.
This move marks a key first step in the joint venture's expansion across Asia, extending beyond China and Hong Kong where it is already operational.
The new subsidiary will gradually target several strategic markets in the Asian region, including Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Japan.
The commercialization model will leverage both e-commerce channels and traditional distribution networks.
Commercial launches of Valbiotis products will be rolled out progressively, contingent upon the timelines for obtaining regulatory registrations in each respective country.
The commercial launch in China remains on track for the second half of 2026, featuring the first sales by the joint venture of Valbiotis products specifically tailored for the Asian market.
Distribution will be handled by the joint venture's Hong Kong subsidiary via partner cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) platforms, a channel that accounts for approximately 10% of the Chinese dietary supplement market.
VALBIOTIS is a French laboratory specializing in the creation and distribution of dietary supplements scientifically tested to maintain health at every stage of life. Through an innovative approach combining scientific excellence, plant expertise and a wealth of natural ingredients, VALBIOTIS offers a new generation of dietary supplements to support cardio-metabolic balance and well-being, and address everyday health issues such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, immunity and vitality.
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