Valbiotis continues Asian expansion with the establishment of a Singapore subsidiary

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/11/2026 at 12:06 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Valbiotis has announced that its Chinese joint venture, Hangzhou Valbiotis Life Health Technology, has established a subsidiary in Singapore.



This move marks a key first step in the joint venture's expansion across Asia, extending beyond China and Hong Kong where it is already operational.



The new subsidiary will gradually target several strategic markets in the Asian region, including Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Japan.



The commercialization model will leverage both e-commerce channels and traditional distribution networks.



Commercial launches of Valbiotis products will be rolled out progressively, contingent upon the timelines for obtaining regulatory registrations in each respective country.



The commercial launch in China remains on track for the second half of 2026, featuring the first sales by the joint venture of Valbiotis products specifically tailored for the Asian market.



Distribution will be handled by the joint venture's Hong Kong subsidiary via partner cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) platforms, a channel that accounts for approximately 10% of the Chinese dietary supplement market.