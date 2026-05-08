This week, Valeo replaced Ubisoft as the most heavily shorted stock on the Paris market, according to data compiled by MarketScreener. Eleven funds are now identified as holding short positions exceeding 0.5% of the company's shares, with the total short interest estimated at 14.78% of the capital. Kintbury Capital and Marshall Wace are the two most exposed players, holding 2.89% and 2.49% respectively at the latest count. It should be noted that the precise percentage of short interest remains unknown, as positions below 0.5% are not made public.



Valeo therefore beats Ubisoft (14.7%) and Teleperformance (12.6%).



The sharpest acceleration in short selling in recent days was seen in Soitec, where short interest crossed the 5% threshold following the entry of Connor, Clark & Lunn and Capital Fund Management. To date, Two Sigma holds the largest position against Soitec (1.26% of the capital). The stock's surge this year (+580%!) acts as both a magnet for short sellers and a significant risk in the event of poor timing.



A signal to be interpreted



A high level of short selling does not mechanically imply that a stock will decline. Above all, it indicates that a large number of professional investors are betting against the security, often because they doubt the company's financial trajectory or have detected what they consider to be a valuation anomaly.



However, this situation can also become a paradoxical support factor: if the company reports strong results or reassures the market, short sellers may be forced to quickly buy back the shares they borrowed to limit their losses. These repurchases then fuel the stock's rise and can amplify the upward momentum. This is known as a short squeeze: the larger the short positions, the greater the potential for a violent rebound in the event of a positive surprise.



