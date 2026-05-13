Vallourec builds resilience: EBITDA proves stronger than expected

Vallourec shares climbed 6.83% to 25.64 euros, marking the strongest performance on the SBF 120 this Wednesday. The stock is supported by a first-quarter 2026 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) that rose by 4 million dollars, landing at the top end of its guidance range, alongside reassuring cash generation. During this period, the supplier of seamless tubes for the oil and gas industries converted more than 60% of its EBITDA into cash, a 10 percentage point increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/13/2026 at 05:48 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'This illustrates a qualitative improvement in our performance, driven by our constant focus on operational efficiency and working capital management,' emphasized Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and CEO.



Despite significant uncertainties regarding the situation in the Middle East and its impact on global economic growth, Vallourec's group EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 came in at 220 million USD (approximately 187 million EUR), representing a 1.85% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. The EBITDA margin improved to 22.6%, up approximately 200 basis points from the previous quarter.



According to Alphavalue, 'EBITDA is slightly above the midpoint of the guidance (180 million EUR) as well as the consensus (174 million EUR).' For Oddo BHF, which maintains its outperform rating with a price target held at 30 EUR, EBITDA exceeded expectations by 6%.



In detail, EBITDA per tonne for the Tubes segment reached 724 USD, up 31% compared to Q1 2025, reflecting positive price/mix effects and excellent cost adaptation. Conversely, EBITDA for the Mine & Forests segment fell 32% year-on-year to 38 million USD, reflecting lower iron ore sales volumes and negative currency effects.



During this period, the steel seamless tube manufacturer posted solid cash generation of 135 million USD (compared to 110 million USD a year earlier), with a net cash position (net debt) of 67 million USD (compared to 112 million USD a year ago), following 107 million USD in share buybacks.



Revenue for the quarter decreased 6.5% year-on-year to 975 million USD. Net income declined by 2 million USD to 87 million USD.



Furthermore, Vallourec confirmed its intention to distribute nearly 650 million EUR to shareholders by August. This payout is acting as a significant catalyst for Vallourec's share price today.



Favorable outlook in North America



Regarding its outlook, Vallourec indicated that 'Group EBITDA in the second quarter of 2026 is expected to decline and should range between 175 and 205 million USD' (between 150 and 175 million EUR) compared to this first quarter. 'This figure is not 'exceptional', but it must be kept in mind that the group had communicated a more back-loaded year for the second half, due to the ramp-up of new contracts,' Alphavalue explained.



On this outlook, Jefferies noted that at the midpoint, this represents a 7% decrease compared to the VA consensus (174 million EUR) and 11% compared to its own estimates (182 million EUR).



'For the Tubes segment, volumes and EBITDA per tonne are expected to decrease sequentially, taking into account a longer period of disruption in the Middle East than in the first quarter and war-related surcharges that will be largely offset beyond the second quarter,' Vallourec stated.



For the Mine & Forests segment, sold production is expected to reach approximately 1.4 million tonnes.



The group's financial performance for the full year 2026 will primarily depend on the following variables and market trends:



1/ Tubes Segment in North America:



- Maintenance of high sales volumes thanks to market share gains achieved by Vallourec during 2025 and higher activity levels among certain clients.



- Increase in market prices in the United States driven by improved supply and demand conditions in the sector, largely offsetting increases in energy and raw material costs.



2 / International Tubes Segment:



- Lower sales volumes in the first half of 2026 due to a slowdown in order intake in the second half of 2025, longer delivery routes in certain Middle Eastern markets, and a limited number of order deferrals.



- Recovery in international activity suggesting an increase in volumes in the second half, assuming the geopolitical situation does not deteriorate significantly.



- Generally stable market prices compared to the second half of 2025, with certain customer contracts allowing for selective price increases.



3/ Iron ore production sold of approximately 5.5 million tonnes



'In international markets outside the Middle East, we are seeing a high number of tenders for offshore and deepwater projects, which supports our anticipation of an increase in order intake in the second half of 2026 and beyond. In the United States, order intake remains very robust, and we are seeing the first signs of activity growth,' Philippe Guillemot explained regarding the company's objectives.



The executive further noted that 'looking ahead, Vallourec expects its customers to react to the rapid decline in oil and gas supply and for energy security to emerge as a priority for all countries.'



Alphavalue anticipates 'a neutral to negative reaction on Vallourec shares due to the current situation in the Middle East, even if the medium-term outlook remains favorable.'