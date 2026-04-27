Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies aim to reduce water consumption in data centers and expand the reuse of treated wastewater across Amazon's Mississippi operations. This initiative contributes to local water resilience while supporting the American giant's goal of achieving a water-positive footprint across its direct data center operations by 2030.
The initial facility is expected to be operational by 2027, marking Amazon's first data center in Mississippi to utilize recycled water for cooling. The French group will deploy innovative, autonomous, containerized treatment systems designed to transform effluent from nearby wastewater treatment plants and other available sources into cooling water that meets the stringent quality standards required for industrial processes.
Once fully operational, the project is projected to reclaim over 314 million liters of potable water annually—equivalent to the yearly consumption of approximately 760 American households. This represents the volume of water the data center would otherwise have drawn from local groundwater and municipal drinking water resources.
As part of this broader strategic collaboration, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will continue to support Veolia in developing AI-integrated solutions. These tools are designed to provide real-time process optimization, predictive maintenance, and operational intelligence, maximizing efficiency and reducing resource consumption across Veolia's global network of water treatment operations.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (39.8%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (34.8%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (25.4%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.3%), the United States (10.5%), Germany (7%), Spain (6.8%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.7%), Czech Republic (4.9%), Australia (4.6%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), Hungary (2.4%), Morocco (2.1%), China (2%), Chile (1.8%), Japan (1.4%), Hong Kong (1.3%), Slovakia (1.1%), and other (16.3%).
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Investor
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