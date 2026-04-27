Veolia and Amazon partner on wastewater reuse for data center cooling

Veolia has unveiled a collaboration with Amazon to deploy wastewater recycling solutions for data center cooling systems.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/27/2026 at 02:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies aim to reduce water consumption in data centers and expand the reuse of treated wastewater across Amazon's Mississippi operations. This initiative contributes to local water resilience while supporting the American giant's goal of achieving a water-positive footprint across its direct data center operations by 2030.



The initial facility is expected to be operational by 2027, marking Amazon's first data center in Mississippi to utilize recycled water for cooling. The French group will deploy innovative, autonomous, containerized treatment systems designed to transform effluent from nearby wastewater treatment plants and other available sources into cooling water that meets the stringent quality standards required for industrial processes.



Once fully operational, the project is projected to reclaim over 314 million liters of potable water annually—equivalent to the yearly consumption of approximately 760 American households. This represents the volume of water the data center would otherwise have drawn from local groundwater and municipal drinking water resources.



As part of this broader strategic collaboration, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will continue to support Veolia in developing AI-integrated solutions. These tools are designed to provide real-time process optimization, predictive maintenance, and operational intelligence, maximizing efficiency and reducing resource consumption across Veolia's global network of water treatment operations.