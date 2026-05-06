Veolia lifted by robust EBITDA growth

Veolia shares gained 1.68% to 36.27 euros. The stock of the world leader in environmental services posted one of the strongest gains on the CAC 40 this Wednesday, bolstered by a solid operational performance, rising profitability in the first quarter of 2026, and the confirmation of its full-year guidance.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/06/2026 at 08:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Over this three-month period, Veolia reported 'resilient' revenue growth to 11.427 billion euros, slightly below market expectations of 11.48 billion euros. This represents a 1% increase on a like-for-like basis and 2.1% excluding the impact of energy prices. The Water business recorded a 2% organic increase, primarily supported by tariff adjustments of 1.8% and improved volumes.



Waste revenue remained stable (-0.1% like-for-like), as tariff revisions (+1.9%) offset the impact of lower paper and plastic prices (-0.6%), the commerce/volume/works effect (-0.8%), and the unfavorable impact of severe weather conditions.



Energy revenue grew by 1.2% on a like-for-like basis and by 4.1% excluding the impact of energy prices. A positive climate impact of 2.4% and a commerce/volume effect of 1.3% largely offset the negative energy price effect of -2.9%.



According to Oddo BHF, 'revenue trends were driven by a strong rebound in the price/commerce effect (+180 million euros), including good tariff momentum in water and energy, as well as a favorable heating season in Eastern Europe, despite a negative comparison base on energy prices (-116 million euros). The currency impact was negative at -293 million euros (-2.3%)'.



Acceleration of efficiency gains



Furthermore, for this first quarter, EBITDA came in line with expectations at 1.766 billion euros, representing 5.1% organic growth, with the margin expanding by 73 basis points. 'This EBITDA growth is driven by price, productivity, and efficiency effects, with efficiency gains of 96 million euros in the first quarter, in line with the annual target of over 350 million euros', Veolia stated.



Current EBIT grew by 7.2% to 971 million euros on a like-for-like basis during the period, exceeding the consensus average of 961 million euros. The year-on-year organic increase of 66 million euros was mainly driven by:



- strong EBITDA growth (+87 million euros like-for-like)



- an increase in depreciation and amortization, including the repayment of operating financial assets (-18 million euros like-for-like),



- near-stability in provisions net of capital gains from asset disposals, and other items and the share of current net income from joint ventures.



'We have announced an ambitious plan to accelerate our presence in the data center and microelectronics industry, targeting more than one billion euros in annual revenue by 2030. At the same time, we are committed to doubling the share of operational efficiency gains derived from digital and artificial intelligence to reach 50% by 2030. We confidently confirm our 2026 targets and the trajectory of our GreenUp plan. Together, we are building the ecological security of tomorrow', said Estelle Brachlianoff, the Group's CEO.



Consequently, Veolia still anticipates for the current fiscal year:



- solid organic revenue growth excluding energy prices



- organic EBITDA growth of between 5% and 6%



- growth in current net income Group share of at least 8% at constant exchange rates and excluding Clean Earth (a US company specializing in the management and recycling of hazardous and complex waste. Its acquisition by Veolia was announced at the end of 2025, with completion expected in mid-2026).



- growth in current net income Group share per share in line with current net income Group share (thanks to the share buyback program to offset the impact of the employee share ownership plan)



- dividend growth in line with current net income Group share per share



- and maintaining a net debt / EBITDA ratio equal to or below 3x excluding Clean Earth (equal to or slightly above 3x including Clean Earth).



For DZ Bank, 'the resilience of Veolia's business model, its attractive dividend, and a significant valuation discount compared to US peers reinforce the stock's appeal'.