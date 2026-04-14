Veolia targets 1 billion euros in revenue by 2030 from data center and semiconductor markets

Veolia is accelerating its growth in the data center and microelectronics sectors, aiming for 1 billion euros in annual revenue across these two markets by 2030. The group intends to leverage its proprietary technologies and global expertise to meet the surging demand for integrated solutions in water management, local energy production, and hazardous waste treatment.

Richard Sengmany Published on 04/14/2026 at 09:21 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Furthermore, the world leader in environmental services plans to fully exploit the potential of digital and AI-based solutions to support its recurring efficiency plan, targeting over 350 million euros per year. Specifically, the group aims to double the share of efficiency gains derived from digital and AI to reach 50% of operational efficiency by 2030, up from 23% in 2025.



Data center capacity demand is projected to triple by 2030, driven by the rapid expansion of hyperscale digital infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI.



Concurrently, microelectronics is becoming a major geopolitical issue, marked by production diversification and reshoring to safeguard national sovereignty, with the sector forecasting 26% growth in 2026 alone.



This exponential growth is intensifying pressure on strategic resources. Indeed, semiconductor manufacturing and data centers consume vast quantities of water and energy.



Moreover, chip production relies on the generation of ultra-pure water, which is essential to its performance. By 2030, the total water consumption of data centers and semiconductor manufacturing is expected to equal that of 46 million people, equivalent to the combined populations of the New York, Los Angeles, and Paris metropolitan areas.