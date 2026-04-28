The digital security specialist reported consolidated revenue of 10.7 million dollars for the first quarter of 2026, a 7% decline, which includes only one month of contribution from the XTD business following its divestment in early February.
On a refocused anti-piracy basis, revenue stood at 10.3 million dollars, up 1%.
In a market environment that remains demanding, the group highlighted solid commercial momentum, driven by a 4% increase in subscription offerings and a robust 17% rise in license sales. Subscription ARR grew by 7% to 15.5 million dollars as of March 31, 2026, illustrating the continued ramp-up of recurring revenue.
Verimatrix is also proceeding with the implementation of its transformation plan launched in 2025, focusing strategically on its core business. The group indicated it is maintaining a disciplined approach, centered on operational execution and selective resource allocation, amid visibility that remains limited.
The company intends to accelerate the development of its subscription services while leveraging its installed base and targeting high-potential segments, particularly sports and digital content protection.
By 2028, Verimatrix aims for a return to growth, improved EBITDA, and positive free cash flow.
Verimatrix is a global provider of security and analysis solutions that protect devices, services and applications in many markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators rely on Verimatrix to protect the systems used daily by users, including mobile applications, entertainment, banking services, health care, communications and transportation.
Verimatrix provides easy-to-use software solutions and cloud-hosted services that offer unparalleled security and data analysis capability. Proud to support and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves Internet of Things software developers, consumer electronics manufacturers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors.
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