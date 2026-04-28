Vetoquinol reports revenue decline in the first quarter
Against a particularly adverse currency backdrop, the animal health laboratory had to navigate historic headwinds. Foreign exchange impacts weighed on the quarter to the tune of -5.2 million euros, primarily penalized by the US dollar and the Indian rupee. These conversion effects were compounded by the deliberate impact of the non-core range simplification program (-1.7 million euros).
Over the first three months of the year, Vetoquinol's revenue reached 125 million euros, down 4.3% on a reported basis and nearly stable (-0.3%) at constant exchange rates, while growing 1.2% at constant exchange rates excluding the non-core range simplification program. United States confirms recovery
The silver lining is undoubtedly the performance across the Atlantic. After a more sluggish period, US operations confirmed their rebound with robust growth of 15.6% at constant exchange rates, reaching 28 million euros. This momentum offset the stability of the 'Essentials' product segment (83 million euros), whose share in the overall mix rose slightly to 66.3% of total sales. Pet products remain the group's primary engine, representing 71% of global revenue (93 million euros).
2026: a pivotal year ahead of 2027 launches
Management described the 2026 fiscal year as a 'transition year'. The group is currently focusing on two major pillars: finalizing the catalog simplification program and the operational preparation for the launch of new 'Essentials' products scheduled for 2027.
Despite an unstable geopolitical environment, the group is maintaining its strategic course. Europe remains its largest market by volume (65 million euros), while the Americas (excluding the USA) and Asia/Pacific regions contributed 17 and 20 million euros respectively (at constant exchange rates).
Vetoquinol SA specializes in the research, development, production and marketing of veterinary drugs and products for pets (70 % of net sales; dogs, cats, etc.) and livestock (30%; cattle, pigs, poultry, etc.). The group's activity is organized around 4 product families:
- antibiotics;
- anti-inflammatories;
- cardiology and nephrology treatments;
- other: anti-parasitics, vaccines, and nutritional products.
At the end of 2024, the group had 5 production sites throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (48.9%), the United States (20.8%), America (14.9%) and Asia/Pacific (15.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.