Vetoquinol reports revenue decline in the first quarter

Against a particularly adverse currency backdrop, the animal health laboratory had to navigate historic headwinds. Foreign exchange impacts weighed on the quarter to the tune of -5.2 million euros, primarily penalized by the US dollar and the Indian rupee. These conversion effects were compounded by the deliberate impact of the non-core range simplification program (-1.7 million euros).

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/28/2026 at 12:14 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Over the first three months of the year, Vetoquinol's revenue reached 125 million euros, down 4.3% on a reported basis and nearly stable (-0.3%) at constant exchange rates, while growing 1.2% at constant exchange rates excluding the non-core range simplification program.



United States confirms recovery



The silver lining is undoubtedly the performance across the Atlantic. After a more sluggish period, US operations confirmed their rebound with robust growth of 15.6% at constant exchange rates, reaching 28 million euros. This momentum offset the stability of the 'Essentials' product segment (83 million euros), whose share in the overall mix rose slightly to 66.3% of total sales. Pet products remain the group's primary engine, representing 71% of global revenue (93 million euros).



2026: a pivotal year ahead of 2027 launches



Management described the 2026 fiscal year as a 'transition year'. The group is currently focusing on two major pillars: finalizing the catalog simplification program and the operational preparation for the launch of new 'Essentials' products scheduled for 2027.



Despite an unstable geopolitical environment, the group is maintaining its strategic course. Europe remains its largest market by volume (65 million euros), while the Americas (excluding the USA) and Asia/Pacific regions contributed 17 and 20 million euros respectively (at constant exchange rates).