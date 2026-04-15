Vinci secures contract for D11 motorway in the Czech Republic

A consortium led by Eurovia CZ, a subsidiary of Vinci Construction in the Czech Republic, has signed a contract for the construction of the final section of the D11 motorway between Jaroměř and Trutnov.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/15/2026 at 11:56 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The D11 motorway is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Once completed, it will span 155 km, linking Prague to the Polish border.



Work on this final section - scheduled to begin in April 2026 for delivery in late 2029 - includes the construction of 20 km of roadway, 31 bridges (with a total length of 2.5 km), and a 767-meter tunnel.



Vinci Construction has a long-standing presence in the Czech Republic, where it generated revenue exceeding 1.2 billion euros in 2025.



The Vinci Group is also active through Vinci Energies - which primarily develops electrical infrastructure - and Vinci Concessions, the holder of the public-private partnership contract for the D4 motorway (Via Salis).



In total, the group employs more than 5,400 people in the country.