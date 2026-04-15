Vinci secures contract for D11 motorway in the Czech Republic
A consortium led by Eurovia CZ, a subsidiary of Vinci Construction in the Czech Republic, has signed a contract for the construction of the final section of the D11 motorway between Jaroměř and Trutnov.
The D11 motorway is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Once completed, it will span 155 km, linking Prague to the Polish border.
Work on this final section - scheduled to begin in April 2026 for delivery in late 2029 - includes the construction of 20 km of roadway, 31 bridges (with a total length of 2.5 km), and a 767-meter tunnel.
Vinci Construction has a long-standing presence in the Czech Republic, where it generated revenue exceeding 1.2 billion euros in 2025.
The Vinci Group is also active through Vinci Energies - which primarily develops electrical infrastructure - and Vinci Concessions, the holder of the public-private partnership contract for the D4 motorway (Via Salis).
In total, the group employs more than 5,400 people in the country.
VINCI is the world leader in construction, concessions and related services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- design and construction of infrastructure (42.8%; VINCI Construction): primarily in the fields of building, civil engineering and hydraulics. In addition, the group is developing a business in the construction, renovation and maintenance of transport infrastructure (roads, freeways and railroads; Eurovia), in the production of aggregates (No. 1 in France) and in urban development;
- design, execution, and maintenance of energy and telecom infrastructures (39.4%; VINCI Energies and Cobra IS);
- sub-contracted infrastructure management (16.3%; VINCI Concessions): primarily managing roads and highways (mainly through Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Cofiroute), parking areas, airport activities;
- other (1.5%): primarily property development (residential properties, business properties, managed residences and property services).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (41.3%), the United Kingdom (9.9%), Germany (8.7%), Spain (5.1%), Europe (14.6%), North America (7.3%), Central and South America (5.8%), Africa (2.3%) and other (5%).
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