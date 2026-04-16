The animal health laboratory reported revenue of 384 million euros, up 7.7% on a constant exchange rate and scope basis. While growth at actual rates was limited to 2.2% by the strength of the euro, operational fundamentals remain particularly robust.

North America as a growth engine

Performance was bolstered by a spectacular 20.7% surge in North American revenue (at constant rates). This exceptional momentum is rooted in the success of the group's priority platforms, dubbed "Supercharge" (mobility, dental, otology), which grew by 15% globally.

The acquisition of Thyronorm also contributed 1 percentage point to overall growth, consolidating Virbac's leadership in endocrinology.

A balance between companion animals and livestock

The group benefits from a balanced revenue distribution: Companion Animals (+9.9%) saw strong momentum supported by pet food and specialty ranges in Europe and the United States. Farm Animals (+8.4%) profited from significant expansion in the IMEA region (India, Middle East, Africa) and Latin America, offsetting increased competitive pressure on vaccines in Australia.

Revenue benefited from a robust volume/mix effect of +6%, complemented by disciplined price management (+2%).

2026 outlook confirmed

Despite geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East - which the group deems manageable - and temporary stockouts at certain subcontractors, CEO Paul Martingell expressed confidence: "Our excellent start to the year underscores the competitive strength of our model."
For the full 2026 fiscal year, Virbac maintained its guidance: revenue growth between 5.5% and 7.5% (at constant rates), an adjusted EBIT margin of around 17%, and cash flow generation of approximately 80 million euros, following 125 million euros in capital expenditure.