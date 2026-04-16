The animal health specialist has kicked off 2026 with activity driven by North America and the success of its core platforms. Despite unfavorable exchange rate impacts, the group has reaffirmed its full-year targets.
The animal health laboratory reported revenue of 384 million euros, up 7.7% on a constant exchange rate and scope basis. While growth at actual rates was limited to 2.2% by the strength of the euro, operational fundamentals remain particularly robust.
North America as a growth engine
Performance was bolstered by a spectacular 20.7% surge in North American revenue (at constant rates). This exceptional momentum is rooted in the success of the group's priority platforms, dubbed "Supercharge" (mobility, dental, otology), which grew by 15% globally.
The acquisition of Thyronorm also contributed 1 percentage point to overall growth, consolidating Virbac's leadership in endocrinology.
A balance between companion animals and livestock
The group benefits from a balanced revenue distribution: Companion Animals (+9.9%) saw strong momentum supported by pet food and specialty ranges in Europe and the United States. Farm Animals (+8.4%) profited from significant expansion in the IMEA region (India, Middle East, Africa) and Latin America, offsetting increased competitive pressure on vaccines in Australia.
Revenue benefited from a robust volume/mix effect of +6%, complemented by disciplined price management (+2%).
2026 outlook confirmed
Despite geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East - which the group deems manageable - and temporary stockouts at certain subcontractors, CEO Paul Martingell expressed confidence: "Our excellent start to the year underscores the competitive strength of our model." For the full 2026 fiscal year, Virbac maintained its guidance: revenue growth between 5.5% and 7.5% (at constant rates), an adjusted EBIT margin of around 17%, and cash flow generation of approximately 80 million euros, following 125 million euros in capital expenditure.
Virbac specializes in the research, production and marketing of veterinary medicines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- pet medications (60.7%): pest control drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, anti-inflammatory drugs, mouth/dental care products, ophthalmologic and dermatological products intended for dogs, cats, horses, birds, rodents, etc. The group also offers foods and electronic identification chips;
- livestock medications (39.3%): pest control drugs and antibiotics intended for cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (41.6%), Latin America (15.2%), North America (13.6%), India/Africa/Middle East (12.2%), Eastern Asia (10.5%) and Pacific (6.9%).
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