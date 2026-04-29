Visa raises guidance on resilient consumer spending
The payments giant posted quarterly results that beat expectations and raised its annual outlook, bolstered by robust business across all segments. Its shares rose nearly 6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
Visa recorded a strong performance in Q2, driven by the resilience of consumer spending. Net income reached $6.02bn, or $3.14 per share, compared with $4.58bn a year earlier. Adjusted EPS reached $3.31, exceedng the consensus of $3.10. Revenue grew by 17% to $11.23bn, exceeding the consensus of $10.75bn.
The group benefited from favorable momentum across several business lines, including consumer payments, business solutions, money transfers, and value-added services. Payment volumes and the number of transactions each increased by 9% y-o-y, while cross-border volumes rose by 12%. CEO Ryan McInerney highlighted the continued robustness of consumer spending in this environment.
On the back of these results, Visa has raised its annual guidance, now anticipating low double digit to low-to-mid double digit revenue growth. It expects low double-digit EPS growth. For the current quarter, the group forecasts low double digit revenue growth, higher than the 9.3% expected by analysts, and announced a new $20bn share buyback program.
Visa, Inc. specializes in issuing and marketing payment cards. The group's activity is organized essentially into two areas:
- sales of means of payment: credit cards, debit cards, on-line payment cards, prepaid cards, etc. (Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY, Interlink and PLUS brands);
- services: consulting and assistance services, information services, partner network management services, etc.
Net sales (including intra-group) break down by type of revenue between data processing revenue (35.9%), service revenue (31.5%), international transaction revenue (25.4%) and other (7.2%).
58.9% of net sales are generated abroad.
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