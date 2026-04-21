Vusion confirms 2026 targets following robust first-quarter growth

On an adjusted basis, Vusion's first-quarter 2026 revenue reached 294 million euros, up 26% year-on-year. During this period, global order intake stood at 316 million euros, in line with expectations. Value Added Services (VAS) revenue reached 51 million euros, representing a sharp increase of 53%.

Richard Sengmany Published on 04/21/2026 at 12:12 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Vusion confirms the 2026 growth and profitability targets announced during the publication of its annual results on February 26.



Annual adjusted revenue growth is still expected to range between 15% and 20% at constant exchange rates and customs duties. This adjusted revenue should be fairly balanced between the first and second halves of the year (both around 800 to 900 million euros), although the growth rate is expected to be stronger in the first half than in the second.



The EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific (Rest of the World) regions are all expected to grow over the full year, with momentum in Europe projected to accelerate throughout the period.



The Rest of the World will see stronger growth in the first half than in the second due to the completion of the Walmart rollout in the United States by year-end.



Total VAS revenue is expected to rise by approximately 40%, growing at twice the Group's overall pace. This segment will be driven by solid performance in both recurring and non-recurring VAS.



The Group also aims for improved profitability, with the adjusted EBITDA margin expected to expand by more than 100 basis points.



Finally, this increase in profitability will be accompanied by growth in operating free cash flow (EBITDA - Capex) compared to 2025, and the Group will maintain a very solid balance sheet with a positive net cash position (excluding potential M&A activity).