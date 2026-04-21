Vusion confirms 2026 targets following robust first-quarter growth
On an adjusted basis, Vusion's first-quarter 2026 revenue reached 294 million euros, up 26% year-on-year. During this period, global order intake stood at 316 million euros, in line with expectations. Value Added Services (VAS) revenue reached 51 million euros, representing a sharp increase of 53%.
Vusion confirms the 2026 growth and profitability targets announced during the publication of its annual results on February 26.
Annual adjusted revenue growth is still expected to range between 15% and 20% at constant exchange rates and customs duties. This adjusted revenue should be fairly balanced between the first and second halves of the year (both around 800 to 900 million euros), although the growth rate is expected to be stronger in the first half than in the second.
The EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific (Rest of the World) regions are all expected to grow over the full year, with momentum in Europe projected to accelerate throughout the period.
The Rest of the World will see stronger growth in the first half than in the second due to the completion of the Walmart rollout in the United States by year-end.
Total VAS revenue is expected to rise by approximately 40%, growing at twice the Group's overall pace. This segment will be driven by solid performance in both recurring and non-recurring VAS.
The Group also aims for improved profitability, with the adjusted EBITDA margin expected to expand by more than 100 basis points.
Finally, this increase in profitability will be accompanied by growth in operating free cash flow (EBITDA - Capex) compared to 2025, and the Group will maintain a very solid balance sheet with a positive net cash position (excluding potential M&A activity).
Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION digital price tags improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.
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