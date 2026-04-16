Investors are acting as though the worst phase of the Middle East crisis may already be behind us. U.S. futures were modestly higher Thursday morning, lifted by signs that diplomacy may still have room to work and by another round of corporate earnings that suggest the American economy is not falling apart after all.

No final peace agreement has been reached and no one serious would say the region is stable, but investors have latched onto signs of de-escalation: discussions of a possible ceasefire in Lebanon, the prospect of more talks involving Iran, and growing hope that a broader diplomatic arrangement might still emerge.

That helps explain why stocks are behaving as though the danger has already begun to fade into the rearview mirror. Investors are not ignoring the risks, but are betting that the conflict has passed its most explosive phase and that, however messy the negotiations become, the next chapter is more likely to be diplomatic than catastrophic. This bet may turn out to be right, but it is still a bet.

The speed and confidence of the recovery is striking. The losses incurred during the war have all been erased and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq just closed at record high. The rebound is being driven heavily by the same forces that have powered much of the market's strength before: artificial intelligence, giant technology companies, and the belief that U.S. corporate earnings can keep surprising to the upside.

Europe, by contrast, is having a harder time sharing the joy. Its earlier lead over the U.S. market this year has shrunk sharply. Europe lacks the same depth in mega-cap tech and AI, the two engines currently doing much of the heavy lifting for American equities. Add weakness in luxury stocks and a generally more hesitant tone, and the transatlantic contrast becomes plain.

Still, the bullish case rests on more than diplomacy and tech optimism. Earnings season is doing important work here. Major banks have mostly beaten expectations this week and, more importantly, have said something investors badly wanted to hear: the U.S. consumer, the engine of America's growth, still looks healthy. Meanwhile, trading desks have benefited from volatility and mergers and acquisitions appear to be picking up.

In corporate news, PepsiCo beat profit estimates. TSMC and Charles Schwab posted stronger first-quarter numbers. Netflix reports after the close, and investors will treat that release not simply as a company result but as another test of whether the market's confidence is justified.

In Washington, the increasingly messy transition at the Federal Reserve continues. Kevin Warsh's path to replacing Jerome Powell appears less smooth than expected, and Donald Trump is again publicly escalating his pressure on Powell. A Senate Banking Committee hearing is set for April 21, but the nomination of Kevin Warsh is still fragile because a single Republican senator, Thom Tillis, can block it in committee. Tillis has frozen Fed nominations amid a Justice Department investigation into Powell over the Fed’s headquarters renovation and alleged misleading testimony, and that standoff has only deepened as federal prosecutors continue to pursue the case and Donald Trump keeps publicly pressuring Powell to leave. Powell’s term as Fed chair ends on May 15, but he has said he will stay until a successor is confirmed and may remain on the Fed’s board until the investigation is resolved, raising the possibility of a prolonged institutional deadlock that could last well into the midterms. Even beyond that, there is another unresolved question: whether Powell, whose governor term runs until January 2028, might choose to remain at the Fed longer than tradition would suggest.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: in China, the House Price Index, Fixed Asset Investment, Retail Sales, Industrial Production, GDP Growth Rate YoY and QoQ, and FDI; in Australia, Employment Change, Unemployment Rate, Full Time Employment Change, and RBA Hunter Speech; in the United Kingdom, Goods Trade Balance Non-EU, GDP MoM, GDP 3-Month Avg, Goods Trade Balance, Industrial Production MoM, and Manufacturing Production MoM; in the Euro Area, ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts; in the United States, Initial Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, Fed Williams Speech, and Industrial Production MoM. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98.015

: 98.015 Gold : $4,820

: $4,820 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $95.56 ( WTI ) $91.30

: $95.56 ( ) $91.30 United States 10 years : 4.27%

: 4.27% BITCOIN: $74,685

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: