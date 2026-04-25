US markets ended in mixed territory on Friday, as robust corporate earnings and a surge in semiconductor stocks partially offset pressure from persistently high energy prices. The S&P 500 advanced 0.80% to 7,165.1 points, the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.95% to 27,303.7 points, marking a new closing record, while the Dow Jones shed 0.16% to 49,230.7 points.

Wall Street trended up, despite a geopolitical backdrop that remains tense. Pakistan suggested that an Iranian delegation remained open to discussions this weekend, while several press reports mentioned a written response from Tehran to a US proposal.



The session was primarily dominated by technology, and more specifically, semiconductor stocks. Intel jumped 25% following better-than-expected results, while increasing its guidance, fueled by robust demand for AI-related processors as well as a significant order book for its chip packaging system. The stock hit a new all-time high, surpassing its peaks of the noughties. In its wake, Nvidia rose about 4%, while AMD and Arm Holdings surged over 10%. The SOX semiconductor index finished higher for the 18th consecutive session and is now up over 47% since its March 30 low - less than a month ago.



The sector was also supported by media reports suggesting that Alphabet could invest up to $40bn in Anthropic, with an initial tranche of $10bn. In particular it's aim would be to support the expansion of the group's computing capacities in the face of growing demand for artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Marvell Technology announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies to strengthen its exposure to ultra-high-speed optical interconnects for data centers.



This tech outperformance was enough to carry the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 to new highs, while the rest of the market remained more subdued. The Dow Jones and the equal-weighted S&P 500 fell slightly, signaling that the rally remained concentrated. Financials and industrials ended in the red, while healthcare underperformed following the market's negative reaction to HCA Healthcare's results. The group beat Q1 expectations, but weak patient volumes, particularly in respiratory admissions and emergency room visits, weighed on the stock and the entire sector.



Furthermore, the US Department of Justice dropped its criminal proceedings against Fed Chair Jerome Powell relating to the revamp costs of the Fed's headquarters. This is expected to remove Republican Senator Thom Tillis's opposition to the nomination of Kevin Warsh to lead the central bank.



Next week, investors will focus on a very dense sequence, including the Federal Reserve meeting, developments regarding discussions between Washington and Tehran, and above all, the earnings of tech giants, with Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon.