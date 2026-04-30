This morning's US data gave investors a familiar problem: inflation remains sticky, wage growth looks firm, and the labor market appears too strong for the Fed to sound relaxed. At the same time, Big Tech earnings continue to show real resilience, leaving markets caught between solid corporate profits and an economic backdrop that argues against quick rate cuts.

Today's data did little to soften the market's main concern. March core PCE rose 0.3% month-on-month, exactly as expected, while headline PCE jumped 0.7%, also in line with forecasts. Inflation is still moving fast enough to keep the Fed cautious, especially with energy prices adding pressure. First-quarter GDP growth, at an annualized 2.0%, came in below the 2.3% expected, but not weak enough to fear a recession. Meanwhile, the Employment Cost Index rose 0.9%, slightly above forecasts, and jobless claims fell to 189,000, well below the 212,000 expected. This means that inflation remains sticky, wages are still firm, and the labor market remains tight. That is not the combination rate-cut bulls wanted to see.

Today's session is not really about optimism or fear, it's about two ideas. The first one is comforting: corporate America, especially Big Tech, is still remarkably good at making money. Alphabet delivered a record quarter for its cloud business. Amazon's cloud sales beat expectations. Microsoft showed strong cloud growth and more paid AI subscribers. Meta's advertising machine is humming again. Even outside technology, companies such as Eli Lilly, Merck and Caterpillar gave investors reasons to buy.

The second idea is much less pleasant: oil is really starting to become a problem. Brent crude has been trading above $110 a barrel for quite a while now, after fears grew that the conflict with Iran could drag on and further disrupt global energy supplies. Reports that Donald Trump would receive military options for potential action against Iran added to the tension.

In other news, the Federal Reserve did what everyone expected last night: it left interest rates unchanged. But the meeting was not boring. Four officials dissented, the biggest split since 1992. Central banks usually prefer to look united, even when the room is less harmonious than the public statement suggests. This time, the disagreement was too large to hide.

For months, investors have leaned on the idea that the Fed's next move would be a rate cut. That assumption now looks much weaker. Powell kept the door open, but barely. Inflation is still too high, and energy prices are making the Fed's job harder. One market strategist put it simply: the Fed seems less willing to ignore energy-driven inflation than it was to overlook earlier price shocks.

That is why the bond market has tightened while equities try to rally. The 10-year Treasury yield is near recent highs. The 30-year yield has pushed back above 5%. This is the market's way of saying that even if tech earnings look strong, the cost of money still matters.

Back to corporate news, as mentioned above, Alphabet was the standout. Its first-quarter revenue jumped 22%, net income rose sharply, and the market rewarded it. The reason is straightforward: Alphabet owns the cloud capacity that AI companies need. In this investment cycle, the winners are not only the firms with clever models or shiny products. They are also the firms that own the pipes, the servers and the infrastructure everyone else must rent. It is not glamorous, but neither is a toll road, and those can be very profitable.

Amazon also benefited from cloud strength and demand for AI services. Microsoft showed robust cloud growth and momentum in AI subscriptions. But investors were more cautious because the company also said capital spending would rise sharply. Meta had an even clearer problem: its revenue growth was excellent, its biggest quarterly jump in nearly five years, but its plan to spend even more on AI data centers made investors wince. The company is now looking to raise as much as $25 billion from a bond sale, another reminder that the AI buildout is not just a technology story. It is also a funding story.

For now, investors appear willing to reward companies that can turn AI demand into immediate cloud sales. They are less forgiving toward companies that must spend heavily today in the hope that tomorrow's profits will justify the outlay.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: the NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs along with the RatingDog Manufacturing PMI in China; housing starts and consumer confidence in Japan; in France, preliminary GDP growth rates and inflation rate; retail sales and unemployment figures in Germany; in Spain, GDP growth rates and consumer confidence; KOF leading indicators in Switzerland; in Italy, GDP growth rates and unemployment rate; in the Euro Area, GDP growth rates, inflation rates, and unemployment rate; in the United Kingdom, BoE monetary policy decisions; in the United States, initial jobless claims, PCE price indices, personal spending and income, and GDP growth rate; in Canada, monthly GDP; followed by the ECB press conference and President Lagarde's speech. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98.280

: 98.280 Gold : $4,633

: $4,633 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $108.43 ( WTI ) $104.00

: $108.43 ( ) $104.00 United States 10 years : 4.40%

: 4.40% BITCOIN: $76,079

In corporate news:

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