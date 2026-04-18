US markets ended the week significantly higher, buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions and a marked drop in oil prices following the announced reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P 500 gained 1.2% to 7,126 points. The Dow Jones rose 1.79% to 49,447.4 points, while the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.29% to reach 26,672.4 points.

This momentum follows the previous day's announcement of a ten-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, aimed at suspending hostilities with Iran-backed Hezbollah. The agreement removed a major hurdle in broader negotiations between Washington and Tehran.



In this context, Iran announced the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping. However, authorities specified that vessels must follow a "coordinated route" defined by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization.



Donald Trump welcomed the decision, while indicating that the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place until a comprehensive agreement with Tehran is finalized.



This lull triggered a sharp drop in oil prices. WTI crude retreated to $83.15, while Brent settled at $90.65. This easing supported transport and leisure stocks, which are particularly sensitive to energy costs.



Shares of Royal Caribbean, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Line posted strong gains. Conversely, energy groups such as Occidental Petroleum, Valero, Exxon Mobil and APA Corp fell.



Amongst individual stocks, Netflix tumbled 9.72%, marking one of the S&P 500's biggest falls. Investors penalized the group's decision to maintain its margin guidance, despite a potentially lighter cost structure following the abandonment of its planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.



Next week markets will remain attentive to geopolitical developments, as well as a new wave of corporate earnings. Results from major groups such as Tesla, Intel and SK Hynix will be particularly scrutinized to assess the ability of tech giants to sustain the upward momentum.