Monday's session is the opening act of what may be one of the most consequential weeks of the year for U.S. markets. The Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday. Jerome Powell is expected to hold what may be his final press conference as Fed chair. Big Tech earnings arrive in force. Oil is climbing again after U.S.-Iran peace efforts stalled.

Donald Trump's decision to cancel a planned trip by U.S. envoys to Pakistan has deepened doubts about the path to a deal with Iran. Talks had been expected after Iran's foreign minister arrived in Islamabad, but diplomacy has once again hit a wall. There are still rumors of a possible new Iranian proposal to reopen the strait while postponing nuclear talks, and that was enough to lift parts of Asia overnight.

Oil prices reflect that anxiety. Brent crude is up again and remains dramatically above prewar levels. Goldman Sachs has raised its year-end oil forecast. Inflation worries are returning. The Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged this week, with markets putting the odds of no move at nearly certain. That should make Wednesday boring, but it will not: Powell's comments may matter more than the decision itself, because investors want to know whether the central bank sees higher oil prices as a temporary shock or as a reason to keep borrowing costs higher for longer.

This meeting also carries political weight. The Justice Department has closed its investigation into Powell, clearing the way for Kevin Warsh, Trump's preferred successor, to move closer to confirmation. Senator Thom Tillis has said he would support Warsh, removing a major obstacle. So the Fed enters the week with its current chair still in place, its likely next chair moving forward, and its independence under unusually bright lights.

The larger problem for investors is that the economic picture is no longer moving in one direction. Stocks have rallied because corporate earnings have been strong. Of the S&P 500 companies that had reported by Friday, more than 81% beat earnings expectations, better than the recent average. That is not nothing. It suggests that corporate America, especially at the top, remains impressively durable. But there is a catch: many of these results capture only the early stage of the Middle East disruption. They may tell us what companies looked like before the full force of the oil shock, not after it.

This week will test that optimism. Roughly 36% of the S&P 500 is due to report results, with Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft all in focus. The market's favorite story is still artificial intelligence, and investors want proof that the billions being poured into chips, data centers, models, and cloud infrastructure will produce more than expensive press releases. Nvidia is already hovering near record highs ahead of its own results. Qualcomm jumped premarket. Intel, after a huge move in the previous session, continued higher. The AI trade is still alive and powerful.

But even here, the story is getting more complicated. Competition with China over AI is intensifying ahead of a planned Trump-Xi summit next month. Chinese regulators reportedly blocked Meta's more than $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus. The White House has accused China of large-scale efforts to steal American AI technology. Leading U.S. AI companies have alleged that Chinese firms used proxy accounts to harvest millions of responses from American models to train their own systems.

Meanwhile, central banks outside the United States are also expected to stand still. The Bank of Japan meets Tuesday. The Fed follows Wednesday. The Bank of England and ECB come Thursday. That same Thursday will also bring a heavy dose of economic data: first-quarter GDP figures for the United States, Europe, and China, as well as U.S. PCE inflation and eurozone inflation. In market terms, Thursday is less a calendar date than a stress test.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: GfK Consumer Confidence in Germany; CBI Distributive Trades in the United Kingdom; Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index in the United States. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98.315

: 98.315 Gold : $4,705

: $4,705 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $107.26 ( WTI ) $96.40

: $107.26 ( ) $96.40 United States 10 years : 4.32%

: 4.32% BITCOIN: $77,971

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