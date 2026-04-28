Tuesday's session will test a market that has rallied despite little improvement in the risks around it. The conflict with Iran is still keeping pressure on oil, while the Fed is preparing to hold rates steady even as inflation risks become harder to dismiss. After a strong run for stocks, investors now have to decide whether earnings and the AI boom can carry the market through a more expensive and uncertain moment.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that carries a huge share of the world's oil, remains effectively constrained by the conflict with Iran. Tehran has floated a proposal to reopen it, but Washington is skeptical. Donald Trump, according to reports, is not convinced Iran is negotiating in good faith, especially if talks over its nuclear program are pushed aside. The nuclear program was the central rationale for this conflict in the first place, and allowing it to be sidelined now would hardly serve him well ahead of the mid-term elections.

Oil is back above $110 a barrel, which is a kind of tax on shipping, food, plastics, airline tickets, factory margins, family budgets, and eventually voters' patience. Brent futures are rising, and the market is beginning to abandon the comforting idea that oil prices will soon fall back on their own.

This is the uncomfortable setup for investors. Stocks have been on a remarkable run, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Nasdaq Composite recently touching records. The rebound has been powered in large part by artificial intelligence, which has become the market's favorite answer to every hard question.

To be fair, the rally has not been limited to tech. Most major sectors have gained ground in April, and the Nasdaq 100 has risen in 16 of the past 19 sessions. Compared with Europe, the United States has regained market leadership. Compared with parts of Asia, however, America looks less dominant: Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea have all benefited heavily from the global race to build computing capacity.

The coming session brings several competing narratives at once. First, energy prices are forcing a rethink of inflation. Second, the Federal Reserve is set to meet Wednesday, and investors widely expect no change in interest rates. Third, corporate America is reporting earnings in bulk. Coca-Cola, General Motors, Starbucks, UPS, UnitedHealth, Verizon, Visa, and Mondelez are among the companies due to give investors fresh evidence about the health of the consumer and the cost of doing business.

Markets are less interested in whether Jerome Powell and his colleagues keep rates unchanged. They almost certainly will. The harder question is whether today's inflation pressure is mostly an energy shock caused by the Middle East conflict, or whether it is becoming something more stubborn.

Then there is the AI trade, which suddenly looks less invincible. Oracle fell sharply in premarket trading after reporting from The Wall Street Journal said OpenAI had missed internal revenue and user targets. Oracle's cloud ambitions are closely tied to OpenAI's enormous data-center spending plans. CoreWeave, another OpenAI infrastructure provider, and SoftBank, a major OpenAI investor, also came under pressure. Nvidia, AMD, and Arm were down.

The earnings news is mixed enough to keep the session interesting. General Motors rose after lifting its full-year earnings forecast, helped by a resilient U.S. auto market and an expected tariff refund. Coca-Cola gained after raising its annual adjusted profit outlook. UPS fell after reporting a sharp drop in adjusted profit. Spotify slid after issuing a weaker-than-expected second-quarter profit forecast. BP plc's earnings more than doubled, helped by oil trading. Barclays fell after one-off charges. CATL, the Chinese battery giant, dropped after announcing a discounted $5 billion share placement.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision and quarterly outlook report in Japan; the unemployment rate in Spain; unemployment benefit claims in France; in the United States, the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, the Conference Board's consumer confidence, and the API crude oil stock change; finally, ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech in the Euro Area. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98.687

: 98.687 Gold : $4,560

: $4,560 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $105.4 ( WTI ) $101.2

: $105.4 ( ) $101.2 United States 10 years : 4.37%

: 4.37% BITCOIN: $76,198

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