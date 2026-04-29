Wall Street enters Wednesday with a full plate: the Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady, Jerome Powell is preparing what should be his final press conference as Fed chair, and four of the largest companies in America - Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta - will report earnings after the close. That is a lot for one trading day.

For much of the past year, the AI trade has been the engine behind Wall Street's rebound and record highs. Investors have accepted a grand bargain: tech giants may spend staggering amounts of money now, because the payoff later could be even more staggering. Data centers, chips, cloud infrastructure, new models, new tools: none of it comes cheap. But as long as the market believes the future profits will arrive, the spending looks visionary rather than reckless.

That belief took a hit this week after a report that OpenAI had missed internal targets for weekly users and revenue. One report does not end an investment cycle but it does make investors wonder whether the AI boom is simply too expensive and moving too fast.

The Nasdaq slipped 1% yesterday, while the Dow barely moved. After a powerful rally in tech shares, doubts about valuations and returns were always going to return at some point. Tonight's earnings from Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta will therefore matter far beyond the usual revenue beats and margin commentary. Investors will be listening for proof that AI spending is translating into real demand, real productivity, and eventually real profit. Microsoft and Alphabet dipped before the open, while Amazon and Meta were little changed.

Then there is Powell. Today's Fed decision is expected to be uneventful on the surface, with rates remaining unchanged, but this is likely Powell's last policy meeting as chair, with Kevin Warsh nominated to succeed him. Powell's final appearance comes at an awkward moment. Inflation is not fully defeated, oil prices are elevated, and the war involving Iran has complicated the outlook, especially because of the risks around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes. If energy prices stay high, inflation could prove more stubborn. If the conflict damages growth, the Fed could face the old central-banking nightmare, with prices that remain too hot, while the economy stays too cold.

That is why Powell is unlikely to offer investors much comfort. The market may want hints of rate cuts, but the Fed has little reason to provide them. A cautious, even slightly hawkish tone would not be surprising. Powell has spent much of his tenure being accused of moving too slowly, too quickly, too much, and not enough: his final message will probably be less about pleasing markets than about protecting the institution he is leaving behind.

Back to the market, Robinhood fell sharply after missing profit expectations, and Seagate surged after offering an upbeat outlook, helped by demand for AI-related data storage. NXP Semiconductors also jumped after forecasting better-than-expected revenue and profit, while Visa and Mastercard gained as consumer spending remained resilient. Starbucks rose after raising its annual profit forecast.

Energy remains the wild card. Oil stayed elevated after reports that Trump told aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, even as other comments suggested Iran might be moving closer to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The United Arab Emirates' decision to leave OPEC adds another layer of uncertainty. It may ultimately mean more alignment with the United States and perhaps more supply over time, but a sudden surge in Gulf output looks unlikely given the constraints in the region.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: the annual and monthly inflation rates along with the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI in Australia; housing starts in Japan; preliminary inflation rates in Spain; consumer and business confidence in Italy; economic sentiment in the Euro Area; consumer and business confidence in Spain; in the United States, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate, building permits, housing starts, durable goods orders, goods trade balance, wholesale and retail inventories, as well as the Fed's interest rate decision and press conference; in Canada, the BoC's interest rate decision, monetary policy report, and press conference; EIA crude oil and gasoline stocks in the United States. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98.590

: 98.590 Gold : $4,574

: $4,574 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $104.63 ( WTI ) $103.45

: $104.63 ( ) $103.45 United States 10 years : 4.35%

: 4.35% BITCOIN: $77,131

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: