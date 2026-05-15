The Trump-Xi meeting was meant to reassure investors, but it fell short. The two leaders talked, and the summit avoided a major blowup, but markets were looking for more than careful staging and diplomatic smiles. They wanted signs that Washington and Beijing could ease pressure on the global economy. Those signs never really came.

The agenda was huge - trade, tariffs, Iran, Taiwan, and technology - but the result was smaller: no major trade deal, no clear tariff relief, no big technology agreement, and no visible path to ending the Middle East crisis. Investors turned cautious as a result, with futures on Wall Street down by 1.2% for the Nasdaq 100 and 0.8% for the S&P 500.

The visit reminded everyone that the world’s two biggest economies can still talk, but they are not close to trusting each other. The technology issue showed this clearly: Washington has allowed Nvidia to export H200 chips to China, but Beijing has not approved shipments. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said China would decide for itself whether to buy them. He also noted that China remains committed to making more of its own technology. China does not just want access to American chips, it wants independence from them. Conversely, the U.S. does not just want to sell technology, it wants to control what China can use.

The chip market suffered today as a results. Nvidia, Intel, AMD, and Applied Materials all came under pressure before the open. Applied Materials had even given a solid forecast, which in a calmer market might have been enough. But in this market, good news can still lose a fight with rising yields and $109 oil.

The same problem applies to trade. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had floated the idea of targeted tariff cuts and ways to encourage Chinese investment. Markets hoped for something concrete, but companies are still left guessing which tariffs will stay, which rules will change, and whether the next political headline will upend their plans.

When it comes to Iran, according to Axios, Trump said Xi assured him China would not supply Iran with military equipment, while also noting that China buys a lot of Iranian oil and wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened. At the same time, Axios points to U.S. leaks and media reports suggesting a darker backdrop: China may be using the Iran war to strengthen its position against Washington, while Chinese companies have reportedly explored secret arms sales to Tehran.

It seems that the U.S.-China relationship is no longer built on easy cooperation. For decades, America bought what China made, China grew rich selling it, and both sides lived with the tension. That system is breaking down, as China wants to dominate more advanced industries. The U.S. wants to stop becoming dependent on China for critical technology. Both sides want leverage.

Xi also reached for a familiar historical warning: the Thucydides Trap, the idea that a rising power and an established one can slide into conflict if rivalry is badly managed. His point was polished, but clear enough. China wants stability with the United States, but not at the price of accepting permanent American dominance.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: year-on-year industrial production in Switzerland; preliminary current account in China; housing starts in Canada; in the United States, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index and month-on-month industrial production. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99.246

: 99.246 Gold : $4,553

: $4,553 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $108.97 ( WTI ) $100.82

: $108.97 ( ) $100.82 United States 10 years : 4.54%

: 4.54% BITCOIN: $81,252

In corporate news:

Pershing Square will disclose a new position in Microsoft, with Bill Ackman citing the company’s valuation as compelling despite recent share-price weakness.

Apollo Global Management-backed West Technology is reportedly in exclusive talks to sell its remaining operating business while negotiating with debt holders.

Nu Holdings reported higher first-quarter earnings and revenue, but its shares fell premarket after revenue missed analyst expectations.

Blackstone and KKR are reportedly set to take control of Affordable Care as part of a restructuring that would cut about 70% of the dental group’s debt.

Boeing and Toyota each donated $1 million to fund “The Great American Road Trip,” a show involving U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy that has drawn ethics scrutiny.

Anthropic had its proposed $1.5 billion copyright settlement with authors reviewed by a U.S. judge, who requested more details before approval.

Gilead Sciences priced a $3 billion senior unsecured debt offering to be used for general corporate purposes.

Sandisk urged shareholders to reject an unsolicited mini-tender offer from Tutanota, warning it could result in a below-market price and delayed payment.

ServiceNow and Experian launched a multi-year partnership to develop autonomous AI agents for workplace tasks such as onboarding and third-party risk management.

Apple’s partnership with OpenAI has reportedly become strained, with the AI company said to be preparing possible legal action after seeing fewer benefits than expected.

Biogen plans to move its Alzheimer’s candidate diranersen into registrational studies despite the phase 2 trial missing its primary dose-response endpoint.

Cerebras Systems soared 68% to $311 on its Nasdaq debut (initial public offering price $185).

Boeing is set to receive an order for 200 aircraft from China, according to Trump.

Brookfield Corporation has acquired $2 billion worth of SpaceX shares.

Live Nation announces the construction of a new indoor concert venue in Seattle.

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