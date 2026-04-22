Wendel finalizes acquisition of majority stake in Committed Advisors
Wendel has announced the completion of its acquisition of a 56% stake in Committed Advisors from its founding partners. As part of the transaction, the founders have reinvested the entirety of their net sale proceeds into Committed Advisors funds.
A global private investment firm focused on the mid-market, Committed Advisors employs 55 people and manages 7.7 billion euros in private assets on behalf of third-party investors, having completed over 250 transactions since its inception.
The remaining 44% of Committed Advisors' capital will be acquired by Wendel through additional transactions scheduled for 2029, 2032, and 2035, under the terms outlined at the time of the initial acquisition announcement.
Furthermore, BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts has announced an agreement to acquire a 5.9% stake in Committed Advisors from Wendel, as part of the deployment of its GP Stakes team.
Through this partnership, Committed Advisors becomes the secondary market specialist within Wendel Investment Managers, Wendel's asset management platform, which already covers buyouts via IK Partners and private credit via Monroe Capital.
Following this transaction, Wendel Investment Managers manages over 49 billion euros in assets and is expected to exceed 200 million euros in FRE by 2026 across private equity, private debt, and private market solutions.
Wendel is an investment company specializing in long-term share acquisitions in listed and non-listed companies with leading positions in order to accelerate their growth and development.
Wendel is a shareholder of Bureau Veritas (15% owned as at December 31, 2025; certification and quality control services), Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI; 97.7%; training services), Stahl (68.1%; manufacture of chemical products for surface coating), Tarkett (25.6%; manufacture of floor coverings and sports surfaces), IHS (18.77%; mobile telecommunications infrastructure), ACAMS (97.9%; training and certifications for anti-money laundering and financial crime prevention), Scalian (81.4%; digital transformation and business process management), Globeducate (49.3%; nursery to secondary education), IK Partners (51%; investment fund) and Monroe Capital (72.1%; investment fund).
With Wendel Growth, Wendel invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.
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