The market got exactly the headline it wanted: Donald Trump says the Strait of Hormuz is open, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who says passage is open for all commercial ships. However, POTUS later said that the US naval blockade will remain in full force. Brent oil promptly tumbled, falling as much as 10%, as traders rushed to price out the nightmare scenario of a prolonged choke point in one of the world's most sensitive energy corridors.

American stocks are still moving higher, and investors seem perfectly happy to defer the fear. The buy-the-dip reflex is alive. The reopening of Hormuz has instantly shifted the mood from panic to relief.

Investors have seen this movie before, though they would probably prefer not to call it that. In 2025, Trump's reciprocal tariffs knocked markets around, only for traders to rediscover what became known as the "TACO Trade": the belief that the president tends to begin negotiations with maximum disruption, then soften later.

Wall Street has clawed its way back to record highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have recovered their earlier losses from the Iran shock. The rally has been powerful enough that the major indexes are heading for a third straight weekly gain. This morning, futures on Wall Street jumped by about 0.9% to 1.1%. That is a remarkable show of resilience.

A 10-day cease-fire between Lebanon and Israel is in place. That is giving investors more reason to lean into the de-escalation trade. The market is not declaring victory, but it is clearly willing to bet that diplomacy can still outrun disruption.

Meanwhile, earnings so far suggest that the U.S. consumer is still holding up better than many feared. Companies are not exactly thriving across the board, but neither are they collapsing in the dramatic way recession prophets keep advertising. However, strip out the enormous enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, and this market would look much more fragile. Without that torrent of money pouring into AI-linked names, the conversation would be uglier. Bank research would be full of darker words: recession, stagflation, layoffs, demand destruction. Instead, AI has become the market's all-purpose solvent.

Netflix fell sharply after projecting weaker margins and announcing the departure of Reed Hastings from his longtime leadership role. Alcoa dropped after reporting softer sales. Fifth Third slipped after earnings. Investors may be in a buying mood, but they remain selective. They are buying specific themes: de-escalation abroad, consumer durability at home, and the continued belief that AI is important enough to overpower almost any other anxiety. The rest of the market is invited to watch.

Meanwhile, outside the United States, the mood is a bit less breezy. Europe has been slower to match Wall Street's enthusiasm. Asian markets looked tired on Friday. American investors are often quicker to price in relief and move on.

There is no major economic data due to end the week, which leaves the market focused on two things: earnings and central bankers speaking in public. Fed officials including Mary Daly, Tom Barkin, and Christopher Waller are on the schedule.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the balance of trade in Italy and the Euro Area; in China, the year-to-date foreign direct investment year-over-year; in Canada, housing starts; in the United States, speeches by Fed Barkin and Fed Waller. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 97.930

: 97.930 Gold : $4,784

: $4,784 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $98.37 ( WTI ) $90.24

: $98.37 ( ) $90.24 United States 10 years : 4.31%

: 4.31% BITCOIN: $75,365

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