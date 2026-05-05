Wipro Limited combines global delivery scale, consulting depth and AI-led capabilities to address changing enterprise technology needs, balancing near-term spending caution with long-term growth opportunities from cloud modernization, cybersecurity and data-driven transformation across major industries worldwide.

Published on 05/05/2026 at 04:43 am EDT - Modified on 05/05/2026 at 05:07 am EDT

The global IT services industry is shaped by accelerating demand for hybrid cloud migration, application modernization and AI-driven automation. Companies increasingly outsource technology transformation to scale efficiently, manage skill shortages and control costs. This structural shift supports steady growth for large, diversified service providers with global delivery capabilities. According to Gartner, Worldwide IT spending reached about 5.1 trillion USD in 2024, with IT services exceeding USD 1.5 trillion, which is projected to approach USD 8 trillion by 2030, driven by cloud, AI and cybersecurity adoption.

Industry transformation is being further propelled by generative AI, data analytics and digital engineering. Service providers are moving beyond traditional outsourcing towards consulting-led, platform-centric engagements. This evolution emphasizes outcome-based delivery, recurring revenue models and deeper client integration across banking, healthcare, manufacturing and technology verticals worldwide.

Wipro is a leading global technology services and consulting company, serving clients across over 60 countries. Its offerings span cloud and infrastructure services, cybersecurity, data and AI, digital experience and enterprise applications. The company primarily focuses on large enterprises seeking end-to-end digital and operational transformation.

A defining feature of Wipro’s model is its emphasis on operating discipline, global delivery efficiency and margin resilience. Investments in automation, AI platforms, and talent upskilling support productivity and quality. High cash generation and a conservative balance sheet underpin strategic flexibility across economic cycles.

Wipro continues to expand higher-value services such as consulting, cloud platforms and AI-enabled solutions. Rising corporate technology spending in areas such as cybersecurity and data modernization supports long-term demand. This environment favors scaled providers with domain expertise, execution consistency, and the ability to deliver complex transformation programs globally.

Numbers game

For FY 26, Wipro reported gross revenue of INR 926.2bn, up 4% y/y from the INR 890.9bn in FY 25, supported largely by currency tailwinds. Net income stood at INR 132bn, up 0.5% from INR 131.4bn in FY 25, underpinned by disciplined cost control, stable operating margins and continued productivity improvements.

A key positive in FY 26 was the acceleration in order inflow from FY 25. Total bookings reached INR 1.6 trillion, up 14.0% y/y from about INR 1.4tn in FY25, while large deal bookings rose to INR 743.8bn, a sharp 45% y/y increase versus INR 512bn in FY 25. This expansion reflects success in securing multi-year transformation and cost-optimization contracts, strengthening medium-term revenue visibility.

High yields?

Wipro’s shares have fallen by 17.8% over the past year, cutting the company’s market capitalization to approximately INR 2.1 trillion ($22.1bn). The stock is currently trading at a forward FY 27 P/E of 14.7x, below its 3-year average of 19.6x, suggesting a valuation discount relative to its historical trading range and earnings profile.

Consensus points to an average target price of INR 209.8, implying 4.5% upside from current levels, while the most bullish forecast of INR 255 suggests 27% upside potential. Only 9 out of the 26 analysts covering the stock, have “Buy” ratings on it, while the other 17 are on “Hold”.

Wipro declared a FY 26 dividend of INR 11 per share, equating to a 5.9% dividend yield. Looking ahead, consensus expectations imply an average yield of 5.4% over the next two years.

Risky business

Wipro faces risks from cyclical global IT spending, as companies defer discretionary projects during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty or budget tightening. Revenues and margins may be pressured by pricing competition, slower deal conversions, and a shift towards cost-focused engagements. Additional risks include currency volatility, client concentration, talent cost inflation, and execution risk in scaling AI- and consulting-led offerings. Prolonged demand softness could temper growth, despite a strong order backlog.