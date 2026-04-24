US-based X-Energy, a specialist in advanced nuclear reactors, successfully completed its initial public offering with a sharp rally, as shares surged over 30% in early trading. The stock opened at $30.11, well above the $23 IPO price, which had already been revised upward from the initial 16-to-19 dollar range. The offering raised over $1bn, setting a record for the nuclear sector, fueled by growing interest linked to the rise of artificial intelligence and broader electrification trends.

The group is notably developing the Xe-100 reactor, an 80-megawatt unit that can be scaled up to 960 megawatts, with applications ranging from power generation to industrial use. Although no facilities are currently under construction, X-Energy boasts a pipeline exceeding 11 gigawatts, supported by partnerships with major players such as Amazon, Dow, and Centrica. The company further distinguishes itself through a business model centered on technology licensing and nuclear fuel production.



Backed by major investors and the US Department of Energy, X-Energy is advancing its project pipeline, including a pending permit application for a site in Texas. The group is also collaborating with Amazon to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of capacity in the United States by 2039. This momentum underscores the renewed interest in nuclear energy as power demands escalate due to digital technologies.