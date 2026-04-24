The group is notably developing the Xe-100 reactor, an 80-megawatt unit that can be scaled up to 960 megawatts, with applications ranging from power generation to industrial use. Although no facilities are currently under construction, X-Energy boasts a pipeline exceeding 11 gigawatts, supported by partnerships with major players such as Amazon, Dow, and Centrica. The company further distinguishes itself through a business model centered on technology licensing and nuclear fuel production.

Backed by major investors and the US Department of Energy, X-Energy is advancing its project pipeline, including a pending permit application for a site in Texas. The group is also collaborating with Amazon to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of capacity in the United States by 2039. This momentum underscores the renewed interest in nuclear energy as power demands escalate due to digital technologies.