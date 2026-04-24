US-based X-Energy, a specialist in advanced nuclear reactors, successfully completed its initial public offering with a sharp rally, as shares surged over 30% in early trading. The stock opened at $30.11, well above the $23 IPO price, which had already been revised upward from the initial 16-to-19 dollar range. The offering raised over $1bn, setting a record for the nuclear sector, fueled by growing interest linked to the rise of artificial intelligence and broader electrification trends.
The group is notably developing the Xe-100 reactor, an 80-megawatt unit that can be scaled up to 960 megawatts, with applications ranging from power generation to industrial use. Although no facilities are currently under construction, X-Energy boasts a pipeline exceeding 11 gigawatts, supported by partnerships with major players such as Amazon, Dow, and Centrica. The company further distinguishes itself through a business model centered on technology licensing and nuclear fuel production.
Backed by major investors and the US Department of Energy, X-Energy is advancing its project pipeline, including a pending permit application for a site in Texas. The group is also collaborating with Amazon to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of capacity in the United States by 2039. This momentum underscores the renewed interest in nuclear energy as power demands escalate due to digital technologies.
Bloom Energy Corporation provides technology solutions to customers. The Company manufactures advanced and versatile energy platforms, which deliver two products: the Bloom Energy Server and the Bloom Electrolyzer. With over 1.2 gigawatts of Energy Servers operating in more than 1,200 locations and seven countries. Its solid oxide fuel cell technology platform is the foundation for its Energy Servers and Electrolyzers. Its power generation platform, the Bloom Energy Server, is designed to deliver reliable, resilient, clean and affordable energy for utilities and organizations alike. The Energy Server platform can be utilized in various applications: Carbon capture, Combined heat & power, Waste to Energy and Marine Fuel Cells. The Bloom Electrolyzer is designed to produce hydrogen solutions based on the same solid oxide platform as its Energy Server. The Bloom Electrolyzer is ideal for applications across gas, utilities, nuclear, concentrated solar, ammonia and heavy industries.
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