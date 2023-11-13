Crude Oil (WTI) Stock price
Commodity
|Market Closed - OTC Data Services 06:32:20 2023-11-13 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|77.30 USD
|+0.55%
|-4.58%
|-3.97%
|12:12pm
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Dip as Inflation Data Looms
|DJ
|12:07pm
|Oil Brief: NY Crude Up 0.25% at About US$77.40
|MT
|Date
|Price
|Change
|23-11-13
|77.29
|+0.53%
|23-11-12
|76.88
|-0.56%
|23-11-10
|77.31
|+2.42%
|23-11-09
|75.48
|-0.03%
|23-11-08
|75.50
|-2.00%
Headlines
India's palm oil, sunoil imports rise to record highs; soyoil drops
November 13, 2023 at 04:19 am EST
Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of Baker Hughes: Do oil industry mergers create opportunities?
October 26, 2023 at 12:17 pm EDT
|1 week
|-5.10%
|Current month
|-5.44%
|1 month
|-7.85%
|3 months
|-6.92%
|6 months
|+9.76%
|Current year
|-4.49%
