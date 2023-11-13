CRUDE OIL (WTI)
Crude Oil (WTI) Stock price

Commodity

Market Closed - OTC Data Services 06:32:20 2023-11-13 am EST Intraday chart for WTI 5-day change 1st Jan Change
77.30 USD +0.55% -4.58% -3.97%
12:12pm North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Dip as Inflation Data Looms DJ
12:07pm Oil Brief: NY Crude Up 0.25% at About US$77.40 MT

Latest news about Crude Oil (WTI)

North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Dip as Inflation Data Looms DJ
Oil Brief: NY Crude Up 0.25% at About US$77.40 MT
Milan pink jersey; still good for banks AN
SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary MT
Oil Demand Concerns Triggered By Weak Export Data, Falling Oil Demand In China, Commerzbank Says MT
European Midday Briefing : Week Ahead Heralds Key Inflation Prints DJ
Oil Market Sentiment Shifts As Pricing Out Of Geopolitical Risk Premium Escalates To Correction, Commerzbank Says MT
Tullow gets USD400 million from Glencore AN
Asia Week Ahead: Japan GDP, BSP Decision, China Industrial Output, Xi-Biden Meeting MT
European stocks climb as yen slumps to one-year low RE
Industrial metal miners, Phoenix Group lift FTSE 100 RE
Crude Oil Prices Post 3rd Weekly Decline Amid Growing Demand Concerns, ANZ Bank Says MT
Riyadh Air still in narrow-body jet order talks, COO says RE
India's palm oil, sunoil imports rise to record highs; soyoil drops RE
Tullow Oil Shares Rise on $400 Million Debt Facility Deal With Glencore Unit MT
News in other languages on Crude Oil (WTI)

Ölpreise legen ein wenig zu
Milano maglia rosa; ancora bene le banche
Bel20 houdt openingswinst vast
El crudo se tambalea por débiles perspectivas de demanda en EEUU y China, coberturas por la Fed
AEX breidt openingswinst verder uit
Commodities News

Malawi to restrict forex transactions after currency devaluation RE
North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2- DJ
Paraguay's beef likely won't boost tight US supplies, importers say RE
Sidestepping Moody's rating twist RE
Panama court likely to revoke First Quantum copper mine contract RE
Milan pink jersey; still good for banks AN
Kremlin says report on Zelenskiy's alleged ignorance of Nord Stream attack is 'alarming' RE
Polish, Lithuanian grids analyse land route for new power link RE
European Midday Briefing : Week Ahead Heralds Key Inflation Prints DJ
Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change
23-11-13 77.29 +0.53%
23-11-12 76.88 -0.56%
23-11-10 77.31 +2.42%
23-11-09 75.48 -0.03%
23-11-08 75.50 -2.00%

Delayed Quote OTC Data Services

Last update November 13, 2023 at 06:32 am EST

Quotes and Performance

1 week-5.10%
Current month-5.44%
1 month-7.85%
3 months-6.92%
6 months+9.76%
Current year-4.49%
