Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is engaged in purchasing the new technology commercial jet aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus S.A.S.(Airbus) and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world. In addition to its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial service companies, airlines and other investors. It also provides fleet management services. The Company owns approximately 200 airlines across 70 countries. It operates its business on a global basis, providing aircraft to airline customers in geographical regions, including markets, such as Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, United Stated and Canada, Central America, South America and Mexico, and the Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.

Sector Business Support Services