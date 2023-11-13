Air Lease Corporation Stock price
Equities
AL
US00912X3026
Business Support Services
Market Closed -
|1st Jan Change
|37.36 USD
|+2.50%
|+1.44%
|-2.76%
|Nov. 11
|Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Nine New Airbus A321-200Neo Aircraft to Ita Airways
|CI
|Nov. 10
|ITA Airways Gets New Airbus Jet Via Air Lease Deal
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|2,653 M
|Sales 2024 *
|2,922 M
|Capitalization
|4,148 M
|Net income 2023 *
|497 M
|Net income 2024 *
|571 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
8,41x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|18.16 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|19.85 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
8,21x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
8,42x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
7,32x
|Employees
|151
|Yield 2023 *
2,08%
|Yield 2024 *
2,12%
|Free-Float
|93.34%
|1 day
|+2.50%
|1 week
|+1.44%
|Current month
|+7.88%
|1 month
|+2.41%
|3 months
|-10.06%
|6 months
|-1.94%
|Current year
|-2.76%
1 week
35.90
37.57
1 month
33.33
38.87
Current year
33.33
46.20
1 year
33.33
46.20
3 years
29.75
52.96
5 years
8.41
52.96
10 years
8.41
52.96
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Founder
|77
|2010
John Plueger CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|68
|2010
Gregory Willis DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|44
|2010
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Marshall Larsen BRD
|Director/Board Member
|74
|2014
Matthew Hart BRD
|Director/Board Member
|70
|2010
|Director/Board Member
|62
|2010
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|3.80%
|44 M€
|0.00%
|-
|1.41%
|19 M€
|+2.63%
|1.39%
|1 M€
|-.--%
|1.30%
|12 M€
|-.--%
|-
|1.24%
|1,411 M€
|+10.15%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|37.36
|+2.50%
|581,552
|23-11-09
|36.45
|-0.79%
|937,906
|23-11-08
|36.74
|+0.93%
|1,166,219
|23-11-07
|36.40
|-2.07%
|1,069,883
|23-11-06
|37.17
|+0.92%
|1,313,257
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is engaged in purchasing the new technology commercial jet aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus S.A.S.(Airbus) and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world. In addition to its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial service companies, airlines and other investors. It also provides fleet management services. The Company owns approximately 200 airlines across 70 countries. It operates its business on a global basis, providing aircraft to airline customers in geographical regions, including markets, such as Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, United Stated and Canada, Central America, South America and Mexico, and the Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.
SectorBusiness Support Services
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
37.36USD
Average target price
53.57USD
Spread / Average Target
+43.39%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-2.76%
|4 148 M $
|+28.45%
|30 944 M $
|+5.32%
|26 321 M $
|+14.64%
|13 917 M $
|-18.80%
|7 029 M $
|+3.96%
|4 104 M $
|-10.14%
|3 342 M $
|+1.41%
|2 452 M $
|+58.85%
|2 012 M $
|+2.71%
|1 917 M $