Stock AL AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Air Lease Corporation

Air Lease Corporation Stock price

Equities

AL

US00912X3026

Business Support Services

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:01 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Air Lease Corporation 5-day change 1st Jan Change
37.36 USD +2.50% +1.44% -2.76%
Nov. 11 Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Nine New Airbus A321-200Neo Aircraft to Ita Airways CI
Nov. 10 ITA Airways Gets New Airbus Jet Via Air Lease Deal MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 2,653 M Sales 2024 * 2,922 M Capitalization 4,148 M
Net income 2023 * 497 M Net income 2024 * 571 M EV / Sales 2023 *
8,41x
Net Debt 2023 * 18.16 B Net Debt 2024 * 19.85 B EV / Sales 2024 *
8,21x
P/E ratio 2023 *
8,42x
P/E ratio 2024 *
7,32x
Employees 151
Yield 2023 *
2,08%
Yield 2024 *
2,12%
Free-Float 93.34%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Air Lease Corporation

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Air Lease Corporation

Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Nine New Airbus A321-200Neo Aircraft to Ita Airways CI
ITA Airways Gets New Airbus Jet Via Air Lease Deal MT
Airbus edges towards 2023 delivery goal after 18% increase in Oct RE
Air Lease doubts if Boeing, Airbus can meet annual delivery targets RE
Air Lease says Israel has two aircraft on lease RE
Air Lease Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Quarterly Dividend Raised MT
Transcript : Air Lease Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 06, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (AL) AIR LEASE CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $659.4M MT
Earnings Flash (AL) AIR LEASE CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $1.59 MT
Air Lease Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 10, 2024 CI
Air Lease Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Stocks Rise Pre-Bell as Investors Await Earnings; Asia Up, Europe Down MT
North American Morning Briefing : Stocks Look to -2- DJ
Air Lease Signs Lease Placements for Two Boeing Planes With LOT Polish Airlines MT
Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Boeing 737-8 Aircraft with Lot Polish Airlines CI
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Air Lease Corporation

BofA Securities Adjusts Air Lease's Price Target to $60 From $65, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Credit Suisse Trims Air Lease's Price Target to $53 From $55, Reduces Q1 Estimates; Keeps Outperform Rating MT
Fitch Rates Air Lease's Inaugural Sukuk Issuance 'BBB' AQ
Goldman Sachs Reinstates Air Lease at Buy With $59 Price Target MT
Credit Suisse Raises Air Lease's Price Target to $55 From $51 Ahead of Q4 Results Announcement, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
More recommendations

Press releases Air Lease Corporation

Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Nine New Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft to ITA Airways BU
Air Lease: Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ
Air Lease Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results BU
Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Boeing 737-8 Aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines BU
More press releases

News in other languages on Air Lease Corporation

Airbus : Ita Airways prende in consegna il suo primo A321neo
Airbus : un premier A321neo livré à ITA Airways
En Direct des Marchés : Capgemini, Engie, Teleperformance, Engie, WeWork, Amadeus, Airbnb...
Warum bei Verkehrsflugzeugen Oldies manchmal Trumpf sind
Boeing : ACG commande treize 737 MAX supplémentaires
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day+2.50%
1 week+1.44%
Current month+7.88%
1 month+2.41%
3 months-10.06%
6 months-1.94%
Current year-2.76%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
35.90
Extreme 35.9
37.57
1 month
33.33
Extreme 33.33
38.87
Current year
33.33
Extreme 33.33
46.20
1 year
33.33
Extreme 33.33
46.20
3 years
29.75
Extreme 29.75
52.96
5 years
8.41
Extreme 8.41
52.96
10 years
8.41
Extreme 8.41
52.96
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Air Lease Corporation

Managers TitleAgeSince
Steven Udvar-Hazy FOU
 Founder 77 2010
John Plueger CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 68 2010
Gregory Willis DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 44 2010
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Marshall Larsen BRD
 Director/Board Member 74 2014
Matthew Hart BRD
 Director/Board Member 70 2010
Robert Aaron Milton BRD
 Director/Board Member 62 2010
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Air Lease Corporation

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
CAMBIAR AGGRESSIVE VALUE ETF - USD ETF Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF - USD
3.80% 44 M€ 0.00% -
FIRST TRUST DORSEY WRIGHT MOMENTUM & VALUE ETF - USD ETF First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF - USD
1.41% 19 M€ +2.63%
FIRST TRUST ALPHADEX U.S. INDUSTRIALS SECTOR INDEX ETF - CAD HEGDED ETF First Trust AlphaDEX U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF - CAD Hegded
1.39% 1 M€ -.--%
HARBOR SMALL CAP EXPLORER ETF - USD ETF Harbor Small Cap Explorer ETF - USD
1.30% 12 M€ -.--% -
FIRST TRUST INDUSTRIALS/PRODUCER DURABLES ALPHADEX FUND ETF - USD ETF First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF - USD
1.24% 1,411 M€ +10.15%
More ETFs positioned on Air Lease Corporation

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 37.36 +2.50% 581,552
23-11-09 36.45 -0.79% 937,906
23-11-08 36.74 +0.93% 1,166,219
23-11-07 36.40 -2.07% 1,069,883
23-11-06 37.17 +0.92% 1,313,257

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is engaged in purchasing the new technology commercial jet aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus S.A.S.(Airbus) and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world. In addition to its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial service companies, airlines and other investors. It also provides fleet management services. The Company owns approximately 200 airlines across 70 countries. It operates its business on a global basis, providing aircraft to airline customers in geographical regions, including markets, such as Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, United Stated and Canada, Central America, South America and Mexico, and the Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Air Lease Corporation

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
37.36USD
Average target price
53.57USD
Spread / Average Target
+43.39%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Commercial Equipment Rental

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AIR LEASE CORPORATION Stock Air Lease Corporation
-2.76% 4 148 M $
UNITED RENTALS, INC. Stock United Rentals, Inc.
+28.45% 30 944 M $
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Stock Ashtead Group plc
+5.32% 26 321 M $
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. Stock AerCap Holdings N.V.
+14.64% 13 917 M $
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP. Stock WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.
-18.80% 7 029 M $
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock AVIC Industry-Finance Holdings Co., Ltd.
+3.96% 4 104 M $
HERC HOLDINGS INC. Stock Herc Holdings Inc.
-10.14% 3 342 M $
MCGRATH RENTCORP Stock McGrath RentCorp
+1.41% 2 452 M $
TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Textainer Group Holdings Limited
+58.85% 2 012 M $
BOHAI LEASING CO., LTD. Stock Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd.
+2.71% 1 917 M $
Commercial Equipment Rental
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Air Lease Corporation - Nyse
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer