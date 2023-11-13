|
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|34.56 USD
|+0.09%
|-14.83%
|-43.99%
|Nov. 09
|UBS Cuts Envestnet Price Target to $75 From $78, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Nov. 09
|Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Envestnet to $46 From $67, Maintains Outperform Rating
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|1,240 M
|Sales 2024 *
|1,339 M
|Capitalization
|1,889 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-41.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|39.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,18x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|816 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|624 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,88x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-41,8x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
61,7x
|Employees
|3,429
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|73.29%
|1 day
|+0.09%
|1 week
|-14.83%
|Current month
|-6.59%
|1 month
|-17.71%
|3 months
|-37.21%
|6 months
|-38.89%
|Current year
|-43.99%
1 week
34.19
39.68
1 month
34.19
43.17
Current year
34.19
69.22
1 year
34.19
69.22
3 years
34.19
88.45
5 years
34.19
92.51
10 years
19.30
92.51
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Founder
|57
|1998
Bill Crager FOU
|Founder
|59
|1998
|Founder
|59
|1998
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
James Fox CHM
|Chairman
|71
|2015
Gayle Crowell BRD
|Director/Board Member
|72
|2016
Gregory A. Smith BRD
|Director/Board Member
|59
|2015
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|1.02%
|3 M€
|-5.53%
|0.97%
|284 M€
|+3.22%
|0.97%
|2 M€
|+3.53%
|0.97%
|0 M€
|+1.76%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|34.56
|+0.09%
|685,127
|23-11-09
|34.53
|-8.67%
|1,662,798
|23-11-08
|37.81
|-1.12%
|1,327,157
|23-11-07
|38.24
|-3.17%
|1,049,720
|23-11-06
|39.49
|-2.69%
|10,092,330
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
Envestnet, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is engaged providing financial advice through technology, solutions and intelligence. The Company operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services. Its Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers products and services, which include Envestnet Enterprise, Envestnet Tamarac, Envestnet MoneyGuide, Envestnet Retirement Solutions (ERS & 401kplans.com), Envestnet PMC or Portfolio Management Consultants and Envestnet Redi2. Its Envestnet Data & Analytics segment offers data aggregation, intelligence, and experiences platform. It enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications and provides to clients the functionality to gather and aggregate sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces (APIs).
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2023-11-15 - D.A. Davidson Technology Summit
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
34.56USD
Average target price
55.88USD
Spread / Average Target
+61.68%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-43.99%
|1 889 M $
|+38.33%
|310 B $
|+39.39%
|168 B $
|+63.48%
|130 B $
|+43.52%
|46 480 M $
|+66.51%
|24 632 M $
|+48.35%
|21 588 M $
|+22.27%
|13 071 M $
|+32.59%
|12 405 M $
|+15.85%
|12 055 M $