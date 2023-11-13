Envestnet, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is engaged providing financial advice through technology, solutions and intelligence. The Company operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services. Its Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers products and services, which include Envestnet Enterprise, Envestnet Tamarac, Envestnet MoneyGuide, Envestnet Retirement Solutions (ERS & 401kplans.com), Envestnet PMC or Portfolio Management Consultants and Envestnet Redi2. Its Envestnet Data & Analytics segment offers data aggregation, intelligence, and experiences platform. It enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications and provides to clients the functionality to gather and aggregate sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Sector Software