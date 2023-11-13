Stock ENV ENVESTNET, INC.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Envestnet, Inc.

Envestnet, Inc. Stock price

Equities

ENV

US29404K1060

Software

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:02 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Envestnet, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
34.56 USD +0.09% -14.83% -43.99%
Nov. 09 UBS Cuts Envestnet Price Target to $75 From $78, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Nov. 09 Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Envestnet to $46 From $67, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 1,240 M Sales 2024 * 1,339 M Capitalization 1,889 M
Net income 2023 * -41.00 M Net income 2024 * 39.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
2,18x
Net Debt 2023 * 816 M Net Debt 2024 * 624 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,88x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-41,8x
P/E ratio 2024 *
61,7x
Employees 3,429
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 73.29%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Envestnet, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Envestnet, Inc.

UBS Cuts Envestnet Price Target to $75 From $78, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Envestnet to $46 From $67, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
RBC Cuts Price Target on Envestnet to $47 From $67 Amid 2023 Guidance Cut, Keeps Sector Perform Rating MT
PNX Metals Gets Uranium Rights for Northern Territory Project After Farm-in Deal Expiry MT
Envestnet Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase; Sets Q4 Guidance, Lowers 2023 Outlook MT
Transcript : Envestnet, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (ENV) ENVESTNET Posts Q3 Revenue $316.8M, vs. Street Est of $317.7M MT
Earnings Flash (ENV) ENVESTNET Reports Q3 EPS $0.56, vs. Street Est of $0.54 MT
Envestnet, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Envestnet Provides Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ending December 31, 2023 CI
Envestnet, Inc.(NYSE:ENV) added to S&P 600 Information Technology CI
Envestnet, Inc.(NYSE:ENV) added to S&P 600 CI
Envestnet, Inc.(NYSE:ENV) dropped from S&P 400 Application Software (Sub Ind) CI
Envestnet, Inc.(NYSE:ENV) dropped from S&P 400 Information Technology CI
Envestnet, Inc.(NYSE:ENV) dropped from S&P 400 CI
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Envestnet, Inc.

UBS Cuts Envestnet Price Target to $75 From $78, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Envestnet to $46 From $67, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
RBC Cuts Price Target on Envestnet to $47 From $67 Amid 2023 Guidance Cut, Keeps Sector Perform Rating MT
JMP Securities Cuts Envestnet's Price Target to $78 From $80, Maintains Market Outperform Rating MT
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Envestnet to $67 From $72, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
More recommendations

Press releases Envestnet, Inc.

Envestnet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ
Envestnet Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results BU
Morningstar Investment Management & Envestnet Team Up to Deliver Personalized IRAs PR
Advisor Credit Exchange Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments PR
More press releases

News in other languages on Envestnet, Inc.

MORNING BRIEFING - USA/Asien
Records scherper gezet op lichtgroen Wall Street
Vlakke opening Wall Street in de maak
Wall Street koerst licht hoger
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.09%
1 week-14.83%
Current month-6.59%
1 month-17.71%
3 months-37.21%
6 months-38.89%
Current year-43.99%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
34.19
Extreme 34.19
39.68
1 month
34.19
Extreme 34.19
43.17
Current year
34.19
Extreme 34.19
69.22
1 year
34.19
Extreme 34.19
69.22
3 years
34.19
Extreme 34.19
88.45
5 years
34.19
Extreme 34.19
92.51
10 years
19.30
Extreme 19.3
92.51
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Envestnet, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
James Winfield Lumberg FOU
 Founder 57 1998
Bill Crager FOU
 Founder 59 1998
Brandon Rockwell Thomas FOU
 Founder 59 1998
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
James Fox CHM
 Chairman 71 2015
Gayle Crowell BRD
 Director/Board Member 72 2016
Gregory A. Smith BRD
 Director/Board Member 59 2015
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Envestnet, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
HAMILTON FINANCIALS INNOVATION ETF - CAD ETF Hamilton Financials Innovation ETF - CAD
1.02% 3 M€ -5.53%
GLOBAL X FINTECH THEMATIC ETF - USD ETF Global X FinTech Thematic ETF - USD
0.97% 284 M€ +3.22%
GLOBAL X FINTECH UCITS ETF (ACC) - USD ETF Global X FinTech UCITS ETF (Acc) - USD
0.97% 2 M€ +3.53%
GLOBAL X FINTECH UCITS ETF (DIST) - USD ETF Global X FinTech UCITS ETF (Dist) - USD
0.97% 0 M€ +1.76% -
More ETFs positioned on Envestnet, Inc.

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 34.56 +0.09% 685,127
23-11-09 34.53 -8.67% 1,662,798
23-11-08 37.81 -1.12% 1,327,157
23-11-07 38.24 -3.17% 1,049,720
23-11-06 39.49 -2.69% 10,092,330

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is engaged providing financial advice through technology, solutions and intelligence. The Company operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services. Its Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers products and services, which include Envestnet Enterprise, Envestnet Tamarac, Envestnet MoneyGuide, Envestnet Retirement Solutions (ERS & 401kplans.com), Envestnet PMC or Portfolio Management Consultants and Envestnet Redi2. Its Envestnet Data & Analytics segment offers data aggregation, intelligence, and experiences platform. It enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications and provides to clients the functionality to gather and aggregate sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces (APIs).
Sector
Software
Calendar
2023-11-15 - D.A. Davidson Technology Summit
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Envestnet, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
34.56USD
Average target price
55.88USD
Spread / Average Target
+61.68%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Enterprise Software

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ENVESTNET, INC. Stock Envestnet, Inc.
-43.99% 1 889 M $
ORACLE CORPORATION Stock Oracle Corporation
+38.33% 310 B $
SAP SE Stock SAP SE
+39.39% 168 B $
SERVICENOW, INC. Stock ServiceNow, Inc.
+63.48% 130 B $
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Stock Constellation Software Inc.
+43.52% 46 480 M $
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION Stock Fair Isaac Corporation
+66.51% 24 632 M $
HUBSPOT, INC. Stock HubSpot, Inc.
+48.35% 21 588 M $
WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED Stock WiseTech Global Limited
+22.27% 13 071 M $
SAGE GROUP PLC Stock Sage Group plc
+32.59% 12 405 M $
SHANGHAI BAOSIGHT SOFTWARE CO.,LTD. Stock Shanghai Baosight Software Co.,Ltd.
+15.85% 12 055 M $
Enterprise Software
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Envestnet, Inc. - Nyse
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer