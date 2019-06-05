EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

ASMALLWORLD AG: First Class & More expands its services in English and launches new website



05-Jun-2019 / 07:13 CET/CEST

Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN): First Class & More expands its services in English and launches new website

Zurich, 05.06.2019 - First Class & More International AG, a fully owned subsidiary of ASMALLWORLD AG, is starting to offer its services in English. With the launch of a new website, First Class & More is now also available to English-speaking customers, which greatly expands the company's market potential.

First Class & More International AG, a fully owned subsidiary of ASMALLWORLD AG, is launching its English language service with a new website under the URL www.first-class-and-more.com.

So far, First Class & More's services were only available in German. With the launch of its new website, the extensive smart luxury travel offering of First Class & More will now also be available to English speakers. This step gives the company access to many potential new customers, significantly expanding its market potential. The geographical focus for the new website will be on English-speaking customers in Europe, particularly the UK, Scandinavia and Benelux.

First Class & More blog available in English

The First Class & More blog, showcasing the best current travel deals, is now live (www.first-class-and-more.com/blog). The website also offers the "Insider News" e-magazine, which summarises all the best travel deals on a monthly basis on 100 to 150 pages. Additional services will be added in the future. Paid premium memberships will be available from 20th June 2019.

Alexander Koenig, the founder of First Class & More, comments: "We are pleased that we can now show our English-speaking customers how they can save up to 70% on Business and First-Class flights, luxury hotels and their desired frequent flyer status. Our target offer is a mixture of travel deals, personalised consultation and exclusive privileges and we are starting our service with travel deals in the form of our new blog."

Realisation of synergies with the ASMALLWORLD Community

ASMALLWORLD AG fully acquired First Class & More on the 5th October 2018. The goal was to internationalise the German language offer of First Class & More as well as to use the high-quality First Class & More content for the ASMALLWORLD Travel & Lifestyle Community. With the launch of the English language service, the company has now implemented an important step of this strategy, allowing for a stronger joint marketing effort of the two services.

Jan Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD AG, comments: "The launch of the English language service will finally allow us to promote the First Class & More service within the English-speaking ASMALLWORLD community and is an important first step in realising the revenue synergies between the two companies".

About First Class & More International

First Class & More was founded in 2009 and is a membership-based luxury travel community which operates two websites www.first-class-and-more.de and www.first-class-and-more.com. It is the leading German-speaking insider portal for luxury travel with over 80,000 members.

In addition to its memberships, the company generates revenue through affiliates, its websites and travel packages. First Class & More has over 550.000 followers across its social media channels. In addition, the company enjoys broad media coverage throughout the DACH region and is recognised as a leading opinion for loyalty programs for airlines and hotels.

Alexander Koenig, founder of First Class & More, continues to lead the company within the ASMALLWORLD Group and is responsible for the ramp-up of its international business.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG

Jan Luescher, CEO

Bellerivestrasse 241

CH-8008 Zurich

press@asw.com

The ASMALLWORLD Group

Our vision is to build the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, we operate a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires our members to make new connections, travel better, and experience more.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through our app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from regular get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem are:

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

LuxuryBARED, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collection of the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges

The World's Finest Clubs, a nightlife concierge that offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates the ASMALLWORLD Hotel Collection and manages the iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asw.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.luxuryBARED.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.north-island.com