GOLD
Gold Stock price

Commodity

XAUUSD

Market Closed - 06:32:08 2023-11-13 am EST Intraday chart for Gold 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,937.91 USD -0.13% -2.55% +6.26%
11:27am European Midday Briefing : Week Ahead Heralds Key Inflation Prints DJ
Chart Gold

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Gold

European Midday Briefing : Week Ahead Heralds Key Inflation Prints DJ
Eramet bets on lithium as it invests more in large mines RE
Financials, gold stocks pull down Australian shares; rate concerns persist RE
Gold hovers near 3-week low as dollar firms, focus on US inflation data RE
Gold inches higher as investors focus on US inflation data RE
BMW says it is looking into Morocco labour, environment issues after newspaper report RE
Portugal's PM soothes investors after resignation over corruption probe RE
Japan's Cosmo braces for 'poison pill' anti-activist vote RE
Stocks rally, dollar eases as Wall Street shrugs off Powell RE
Gold Falls After a Hawkish Speech from the Fed Chair MT
December Gold Contract Closes Down US$32.10; Settles at US$1,937.70 per Ounce MT
Inflation Expectations Increase, Consumer Sentiment Decline Leaves Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Higher MT
Nordic Shares Declined Friday; AF Gruppen Fell Furthest DJ
India's ONGC posts 20% drop in quarterly profit on lower crude prices RE
News in other languages on Gold

L'Europe ouvre dans le vert, les investisseurs demeurent attentistes
Eramet mise sur l'essor du lithium et sur les grandes mines
Börsen gut behauptet erwartet
Alimentaires: Matières premières: le zinc grimpe, le cacao s'envole, l'or se
Gewinnmitnahmen vor dem Wochenende - Diageo stürzen ab
Commodities News

Paraguay's beef likely won't boost tight US supplies, importers say RE
Sidestepping Moody's rating twist RE
Panama court likely to revoke First Quantum copper mine contract RE
Milan pink jersey; still good for banks AN
Kremlin says report on Zelenskiy's alleged ignorance of Nord Stream attack is 'alarming' RE
Polish, Lithuanian grids analyse land route for new power link RE
European Midday Briefing : Week Ahead Heralds Key Inflation Prints DJ
BMW investigates allegations against Moroccan cobalt supplier DP
S.African food producer Premier flags low single-digit revenue growth in H2 RE
European stocks climb as yen slumps to one-year low RE
Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change
23-11-13 1,937.87 -0.13%
23-11-12 1,940.42 +0.13%
23-11-10 1,937.98 -1.08%
23-11-09 1,959.05 +0.43%
23-11-08 1,950.74 -0.92%

Delayed Quote Autre

Last update November 13, 2023 at 06:12 am EST

Quotes and Performance

1 week-2.41%
Current month-2.17%
1 month+3.74%
3 months+1.43%
6 months-3.50%
Current year+6.41%
