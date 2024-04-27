KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine attacked the Ilsky and Slavyansk oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar region with drones early on Saturday, causing fires at the facilities, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters.

The attack was conducted by the SBU security service, the source said. Ukrainian drones also targeted the Kushchevsk military airfield in the same region overnight, the source added.

Several social media videos showed the damage, the source said.

Reuters could not verify the videos, which showed massive flames rising into dark skies.

"The SBU continues to target military and infrastructure facilities behind enemy lines effectively," the source said.

With Russia's invasion now in its third year, Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian oil and energy facilities using long-range drones.

Kyiv officials have said they consider oil refineries legitimate targets, despite calls from foreign allies to halt strikes in order to avoid Russian retaliation and hikes in global oil prices.

Local authorities in Russia said the oil refinery in Krasnodar region suspended its operations after the drone attack.

Roman Siniagovskyi, head of the Russian Slavyansk administrative district, said on the Telegram messaging app that there were nine attacks on the storage tank farm and the distillation column, a key piece of equipment in the refining process.

