BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's eastern city of Hangzhou said it will lift all home purchase restrictions, according to a statement from the city housing authority on Thursday.

The move was made to continue to meet the demand for improved housing and promote the steady and healthy development of Hangzhou's real estate market, the housing authority said.

Hangzhou is the capital of China’s Zhejiang province. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Sonali Paul)