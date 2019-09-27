BOURBON: Press release - Update on the research of Bourbon Rhode

Marseilles, September 27, 2019

Update on the research operations of the Bourbon Rhode

Coordinated by the Regional Operational Center of Surveillance and Rescue (Cross) of West Indies-Guyana, the search for the tug supply Bourbon Rhode is still under way as a general cargo ship has arrived on zone. Weather conditions remain particularly adverse and the search zone is affected by the outer edge of Hurricane Lorenzo. Other maritime means are being mobilized in order to provide assistance to the crew, as well as air support from NHC (National Hurricane Center).

The crisis cell is working in very close cooperation with the Cross. BOURBON’s teams are mobilized to keep the families of the crew members informed and bring them full support in this difficult time.

An update on the situation will be published soon.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

