Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Buckeye Partners, L.P.    BPL

BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P.

(BPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 11:28pm BST

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”) (NYSE: BPL) today reported that its initial preliminary assessments, subject to physical verification, have not identified any significant damage to its Buckeye Bahamas Hub (BBH) as a result of  Hurricane Dorian.  Buckeye will provide further updates after in-depth, on-the-ground inspections and assessments of the storm’s impact on BBH are completed in the coming days.  As the hurricane moves away from Grand Bahama Island, Buckeye’s first priority is accounting for the safety of all employees and their families.  Consistent with its efforts when Hurricane Matthew struck in 2016, Buckeye intends to work with its business partners, local first responders and governmental authorities to bring needed supplies to the island as soon as it is safe. The health and wellbeing of its local workforce, the communities where it operates and the Bahamian people are Buckeye’s top priority.

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates a diversified global network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Buckeye is one of the largest independent liquid petroleum products pipeline operators in the United States in terms of volumes delivered, with approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline.  Buckeye also uses its service expertise to operate and/or maintain third-party pipelines and terminals and perform certain engineering and construction services for its customers. Buckeye’s global terminal network comprises more than 115 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of over 118 million barrels across our portfolio of pipelines, inland terminals and marine terminals located primarily in key petroleum logistics hubs in the East Coast, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States as well as in the Caribbean. Buckeye’s terminal assets facilitate global flows of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering its customers connectivity between supply areas and market centers through some of the world’s most important bulk liquid storage and blending hubs. Buckeye’s wholly owned flagship marine terminal in The Bahamas, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, is one of the largest marine crude oil and refined petroleum products storage facilities in the world and provides an array of logistics and blending services for the global flow of petroleum products. Buckeye’s Gulf Coast regional hub, Buckeye Texas Partners, offers world-class marine terminalling, storage and processing capabilities. Buckeye is also a wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products in certain areas served by its pipelines and terminals. More information concerning Buckeye can be found at www.buckeye.com.

Contact:Kevin J. Goodwin
Vice President & Treasurer
irelations@buckeye.com
(800) 422-2825		         

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P.
11:37pBUCKEYE PARTNERS L P : BPL Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact ..
PU
11:28pBuckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update
GL
08/12BUCKEYE PARTNERS L P : Trafigura and BPL Receive First Deliveries of Crude Oil F..
PU
08/12Trafigura and Buckeye Receive First Deliveries of Crude Oil From New Permian..
GL
08/09BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07BUCKEYE PARTNERS L P : August 11 is National 811 Day
PU
08/01BUCKEYE PARTNERS L P : BPL Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
08/01BUCKEYE PARTNERS L P : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/01BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
08/01Buckeye Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 155 M
EBIT 2019 612 M
Net income 2019 402 M
Debt 2019 3 876 M
Yield 2019 7,38%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,44x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 6 258 M
Chart BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Buckeye Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 41,85  $
Last Close Price 40,66  $
Spread / Highest target 8,21%
Spread / Average Target 2,93%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clark C. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith E. St. Clair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Sauger SVP-Global Marine Terminals & Engineering
Mark C. McKinley Independent Director
Oliver G. Richard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P.41.53%6 315
ENBRIDGE INC5.00%67 661
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.94%62 409
TC ENERGY CORP39.94%47 570
KINDER MORGAN INC31.79%45 887
MPLX LP-7.89%29 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group