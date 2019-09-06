Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update

HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”) (NYSE: BPL) today reported that it has now accounted for all employees at its Buckeye Bahamas Hub (BBH) facility and continues its focus on relief and recovery. An initial delivery of supplies and other resources, including food, clothing, hygiene stations, and temporary housing, for those BBH employees and their immediate families in need is commencing, and such support and relief efforts will continue in the days ahead. “The health and well-being of all our employees and the community where we operate are Buckeye’s top priority. Given the unprecedented nature of Hurricane Dorian and its devastating impact to the residents of Freeport/Grand Bahama Island, Buckeye has also communicated our commitment to relief efforts to the Government of The Bahamas,” stated Clark C. Smith, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



With respect to BBH operations, facility inspections continue following Hurricane Dorian. Initial assessments found minor damage to the facility from wind and rain, and no indications of any product release. A complete assessment of storm impacts to the facility is currently being undertaken. Buckeye continues to communicate with its customers regarding timelines for the safe resumption of partial operations. “We are grateful and relieved that all of our personnel are accounted for and safe,” said Khalid A. Muslih, Executive Vice President and President of Buckeye’s Global Marine Terminals. “Along with our relief and employee support efforts, we are now concentrating on restoring safe operations at BBH as soon as possible.”

Buckeye will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

